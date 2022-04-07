Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, celebrated her daughter's marriage milestone with a touching video tribute

The proud mother posted the video on her Instagram page and referred to the celebrity power couple as her "inspiration" when it comes to relationships

Beyoncé and Jay-Z tied the knot in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends on April 4, 2008

It was the Carters' wedding anniversary on April 4 and Miss Tina gave her fans a glimpse of the super-private couple's life. The proud mother marked her superstar daughter's 14th wedding anniversary to multiple award-winning rapper Jay-Z with a touching tribute.

Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles posted a heartwarming video to celebrate her daughter and Jay-Z's 14th wedding anniversary. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Taking to her Instagram page, Tina Knowles posted a video of Beyoncé, Jay-Z and their family alongside a touching caption.

People reports that the 68-year-old businesswoman referred to the celebrity couple as her inspiration when it comes to relationships. She wrote:

"Happy Anniversary to one of my inspirations for a couple! They work hard, laugh hard, and love Harder ❤️❤️❤️ 14 years"

According to Hello Magazine, the video features throwbacks of the couple's trips together, the Hello singer's pregnancies, and even footage of them getting matching tattoos of the number 4.

Fans took the opportunity to wish the power couple well on their special day.

@iam_baegoals said:

"I'm waiting on their documentary or TV show. Just give us a day in life or something."

@dshanaye commented:

"You know your birthday is special when legends get married on it. Happy birthday to me & happy anniversary to them!"

@nurse221 noted:

"I absolutely LOVE these two... their relationship is a testament to real relationships... everything won't always be rosey... but if we fight FOR each other together then we can overcome... Happy anniversary to Bey and Jay... pray that many more will come."

@queen_candy87 added:

"Happy anniversary, King and Queen."

