American superstar Beyonce has won a long-running legal struggle to trademark her daughter's name, Blue Ivy

Following a 12-year legal fight, The Trademark Official Gazette stated on December 31 that the global diva now has exclusive rights to her daughter's name

Wedding planner Veronica Morales, who had used "Blue Ivy Events" for her firm since 2009, objected to the filing

Global diva Beyoncé Knowles can legally trademark her 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy's name following a lengthy legal fight.

According to The Trademark Official Gazette, the music sensation won her legal challenge against a small Wisconsin boutique that had owned the trademark since September 2009 for the phrase 'Blue Ivy' on Tuesday.

Beyoncé can now push forward with trademarking Blue Ivy's name. Credit: @beyonce

Source: Instagram

In early 2012, after the birth of her eldest kid, the Single Ladies singer launched a legal struggle with federal officials.

Her BGK Trademark Holdings LLC filed an application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, but she ran into opposition from wedding planner Veronica Morales.

Legal documents revealed that Morales' company had operated under Blue Ivy Events for three years before the pop star's filings.

In 2020, the USPTO dismissed the businesswoman's concerns, citing that the event planning company and Beyoncé's daughter's name were not sufficiently similar.'

Despite winning the 2020 tribunal, the Texas Hold' Em singer's attorneys did not pursue the paperwork for 'Blue Ivy', resulting in its abandonment at the time.

In November 2023, Beyoncé filed for the trademark once more, but a tentative issue was ruled since a Wisconsin boutique had the Blue Ivy emblem.

The examiner claimed the store, which has owned the brand since 2011, and the star's daughter's name were 'confusingly similar.'

'Within 30 days of the publication date, any party who believes it will be damaged by the registration of the mark may file a notice of opposition (or extension of time) with the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board,' the document said.

This implies that if no refusals are filed by January 30, the star's attorneys will receive a Notice of Allowance.

In 2013, rapper Jay-Z, Beyoncé's husband and Blue Ivy's father, informed Vanity Fair that he and the singer filed the trademark to prevent others from profiting on their daughter's name.

'People wanted to make products based on our child's name, and you don't want anybody trying to benefit off your baby's name,' he said.

'It wasn't for us to do anything; as you see, we haven't done anything,' the rap mogul told the outlet.

Beyoncé seemingly announces new Hair Care

Beyoncé Knowles recently had the world ecstatic when she revealed that she is working on another exciting project.

The legendary singer took to her Instagram page and gave her millions of fans a brief history of how she grew up watching her mother.

Tina Knowles running her salon Social media users have shared mixed reactions to the post, many have promised to go above and beyond to support the star's new business venture.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng