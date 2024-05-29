Content creator Lord Lamba recently made a bold claim about his first big money

Lord Lamba, in a bid to get a response from his fans and followers, bragged about how he made his first one million

The content creator's post has, however, been met with mixed reactions as some netizens lashed out at him while referring to him as a liar

Skit maker and content creator Kelvin Anagbogu, better known as Lord Lamba, has stirred up a debate online after bragging about making his first million at 18.

Lord Lamba, who recently caused a buzz online with E4ma over their relationship status, suggested he became a millionaire at 18, a claim many found hard to believe and accept.

Lord Lamba claims he made his first million at 18. Credit: @lordlamba

Source: Instagram

Putting up a picture of him beside a luxurious Rolls Royce, the content creator wrote in a caption:

“I made my first million at the age 18 what about u”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See his post below:

Critic lashes out at Lord Lamba

A netizen identified as @Silva_ojonimi's reaction alleged that Lord Lamba was a fraudster and refused to be pressured by his success story.

He wrote: “I no de do Fhraud like you. No pressure me Gerrrrout”

In a response, the content creator said:

“Instead make you ask for update you Dey talk trash”

See their exchange below:

Recall that Lord Lamba was also in the news recently after his baby mama and BBNaija star, Queen Mercy Atang, married another man.

Netizens react to Lord Lamba's claim

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

AdedejiAdam1:

"Dey play lamba with fake lifestyle."

ugo_himself:

"Your name is lamba how do you expect us to take you serious."

mo_Oloore1::

"The time wey u dey squat for Dolarz house, how old you dey then?? Una go just Dey lie for internet anyhow."

_kkaylee05:

"I made my first million on my naming ceremony."

What Queen's hubby said about Lord Lamba's daughter

Recall that Queen’s husband, Deji, spoke about his bond with Lord Lamba’s daughter, Keilah.

In a video, Deji, took to the stage to speak about the little girl calling him ‘dada’ first.

He made the comment amid Lamba and Queen's exchange online.

Source: Legit.ng