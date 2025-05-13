Nigerian singer Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, recently called out an unnamed musician on social media

The music star’s assistant claimed the musician was only using music as a cover-up for their criminal activities and vowed to deal with them

Isreal DMW’s post raised the curiosity of fans, and they wondered which public figure he was referring to

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido’s aide, Isreal ‘DMW’ Afeare, has called out a certain musician on social media and accused him of being a criminal.

On May 13, 2025, Davido’s logistics manager took to his Instagram stories to rant about how a musician, whom he refused to name, is a criminal who is only using music as a cover-up.

According to Isreal, the person is a fool and an illiterate whose life cannot be improved with money. Not stopping there, Davido’s aide vowed to teach the person a lesson.

In his words:

“You're a big fool. A pure Starc Illitrate. Money won't change the obvious illiteracy in you brother.

You're a real criminal using the music industry as a cover up. You are supposed to have a full flat at the correctional center, if the system was good. Idiot if a person. I will teach you a life lesson. Idiot”

See screenshots of Isreal DMW’s posts below:

Reactions as Isreal DMW calls out musician

Shortly after Isreal DMW’s rant on social media where he called out an unnamed musician, netizens wondered who he was talking about as the post went viral:

Glowria1902 said:

“Thank you Sheila for walking away from this red banner 😂.”

Adaikwerre said:

“Who could he be referring to like this? It's well. 😂”

Ezicj said:

“If he cannot mention names, na just mouth he dey make. Call names with your full chest.”

Dejoke____a said:

“He should gerrout if he can’t mention names.”

Couplestherapies said:

“Mention name with your full chest or keep kwayet 😂.”

I_theapostle said:

“Calling someone an illiterate and typing “starc” is just wonderful 👏.”

Anurikalucy12 said:

“Everytime Cho Cho Cho if you aren't afraid why didn't you call the person's name with full chest 😂😂😂😂.”

Iamfahdgram said:

“You wey woman dey teach lesson 😂😂.”

Uchenwaogu said:

“Person wey de call person illiterate couldn't even spell stark*😂😂😂.”

Th3d_god__ said:

“I thinks it's chief priest though 😂.”

Ifysmooth wrote:

“Abi UBi nor give Juju him monthly allowance from Oga? UBI you done start again o😂😂.”

Nwaobianoziee said:

“Definitely Wizkid.”

Flourish_of_accra_ said:

“Person Talk Say Na Wizkid Be The Illiterate 😂😂😂😂 Make Una Leave Our Popsy Abeg 😂😂.”

Eyetee2 said:

“Maybe na Buju get the sub?”

Isreal DMW's tight jeans draws attention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido's aide, Isreal Afeare, piqued the interest of netizens with his recent attire.

A recent photo of him circulated online after internet users recognised the style of his outfit. In the viral photo, Israel wore a denim two-piece suit, his trousers took the fitting of a flare pant.

