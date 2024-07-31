Former BBNaija housemate Chizzy Francis has shared the kind of advice and warning he gave to one of the new housemates of BBNaija Season 9

According to him, he warned Kellyrae about his marriage as he shared the kind of response the new housemate gave to him

His post on X sparked reactions from fans, who assured him about Kellyrae and his wife on the reality show

Former Big Brother housemate, Chizzy Francis, has stirred massive reactions after he unveiled what he told one of the new housemates of the Season 9 edition of the show.

Legit.ng had reported that Kellyrae and Kassia went to the Season 9 edition of the reality show as one of the dynamic duos. Though they are married, they said they will behave as besties on the show and keep their marriage secret.

BBN's Chizzy Francis warns Kellyrae and Kassia.

Source: Instagram

Taking to X to air his view about the decision and behaviour of the couple on the reality show, Francis said that he warned Kellyrae about his marriage.

Francis shares Kellyrae's reactions

Stating the kind of reaction he got from the new housemate, the man, who welcomed a son this year, said Kellyrae didn't listen to him.

According to him, he rather chose to dance Gwo Gwo with his marriage, which is not up to a year.

See the post here :

How fans reacted to Francis's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Chizzy Francis. Here are some of the comments below:

@idris1894056:

"Tell them Chizzy."

@sthenry2nice:

"Even at that, no one can take his Kassia away from him. Kassia no go loose guard."

@betapikin64463:

"Mitcheew."

@Rebecca90563662:

"I promise you nothing bad will happen is a game the two all plan."

@Ebuka:

"Shanni in less than 48 hours."

@AssistantEbukaa:

"Wanni - I was waiting for this boy ( Shaun ) I did not see him throughout, my intuition is never wrong, I felt like some of the guys are telling him to tone it down."

@Jayprais:

"See me laughing out loud."

@NoraEst95899707:

“Their behaviour is making me angry."

