UK Visas & Immigration has urged international students to begin their visa applications immediately after receiving exam results

The official UKVI post listed six key requirements, including a valid passport and Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies

UKVI has warned that late applications risk delays in visa decisions, with little time left to respond to official requests

UK Visas & Immigration (UKVI) has issued a timely reminder to prospective international students, urging them to begin their UK student visa applications without delay following the release of exam results.

The guidance, posted on 14 August 2026 via the official UKVI X account, sets out six documents that applicants must have ready before submitting their visa application through the government's official portal.

UK publishes things foreigners must know before being given a student visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

UK lists 6 requirements for student visa

According to the UKVI post:

1. Applicants must hold a valid passport

2. Obtain a Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) reference number from their chosen institution before they can apply.

Beyond those two core requirements, supporting documents that may be needed include:

3. Evidence of sufficient funds to cover tuition fees and living costs,

4. Proof of English language ability,

5. An Academic Technology Approval Scheme (ATAS) certificate where applicable,

6. A tuberculosis (TB) test certificate for applicants from certain countries.

The UKVI stressed that gathering these documents ahead of time is critical to a smooth application process.

Timing for UK student visa applicants

A key warning in the UKVI post cautioned that submitting a visa application too close to a course start date leaves very little room to respond to any follow-up requests from immigration officials, which could ultimately delay the final visa decision.

For Nigerian and other African students planning to use the study route to japa to the United Kingdom, the advice carries particular weight. The UK remains one of the most popular destinations for the "japa" generation, and visa processing timelines can stretch considerably during peak application periods.

UK visa: Countries affected by TB test rule

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Kingdom government published guidance on tuberculosis testing requirements for visa applicants staying 6 months or more.

The official gov.uk page lists the countries where a TB test is compulsory before a UK visa application can proceed.

Source: Legit.ng