Nigerian media personality, Tunde Ednut, has lent his voice to the trending drama between VeryDarkMan and Nedu

Shortly after VDM released a voice note of Nedu bragging about knowing Yahoo boys and ‘substance’ dealers in South Africa, the podcaster denied being the one in the audio

Tunde Ednut reacted to Nedu’s denial on his Instagram page and Nigerians dropped their different opinions

Nigerian media personality Tunde Adekunle, aka Tunde Ednut, has blasted podcaster Nedu after he denied the voicenote leaked by VeryDarkMan.

Recall that online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, exposed an alleged voice note of the podcaster Chinedu Ani, aka Nedu, bragging about how he knew fraudsters, popularly called Yahoo boys, and ‘substance’ dealers in South Africa who could donate to his scholarship cause.

Nigerians react as Tunde Ednut wades into Nedu and VDM's voice note drama. Photos: @mazitundeednut, @nedu_official, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Shortly after VDM released the voice note, Nedu dissociated himself from it, claiming that he wasn’t the one speaking in the viral audio. This development drew a reaction from Tunde Ednut.

The celebrity blogger addressed Nedu's denial on his official Instagram page, stating that everybody knows his voice.

According to Tunde Ednut, Nedu has about three conflicting accents, all heard in the voice note. The celebrity blogger asked how Artificial Intelligence (AI) could speak in all three accents and even stammer.

In his words:

“All of us know your voice, you come dey deny voicenote? You wey get 3 different conflicting accents when you speak. How can AI do 3 different accents come dey stammer? AI dey stammer?”

Tunde Ednut accompanied the post with a caption stating that he was going to share his side of things after VDM was done dragging Nedu. He wrote:

“Just saying this respectfully. I will speak when it’s time. Make everybody finish their own first. Make VDM finish first.

"Incase people are saying mention the person name with your full chest. Okay, this is with my full chest, “NEDU” is the name.

"Make VDM finish his session completely first, then I go start and I will NEVER use any ALLEGEDLY word. My people, just make sure you have data Ooooooooo!!!”

See Tunde Ednut’s post below:

Reactions as Tunde Ednut slams Nedu over voice note

Tunde Ednut’s reaction to Nedu denying the voice note VeryDarkMan released piqued the interest of netizens who also dropped their hot takes.

Tunde Ednut reacts to VDM and Nedu's voice note drama. Photos: @mazitundeednut

Source: Instagram

Kpom_omec said:

“Politicians will be laughing, watching and observing to know how to deny what they said. Next election AI will be accused in multiple ways.”

Its.kemzy_ said:

“Even deaf person know say na nedu voice 😂.”

Tenovertenautos wrote:

“If una no learn lesson with bobrisky voice note drama then una no go learn again… man wey too talk 😢.”

Changes_uptop said:

“Nedu Go Dey Regret By Now Say He Even Do Podcast In The first Place & He Should Have Stick To Skit Only 😂.”

Simply_olivv wrote:

“Hope all of us are learning our lessons . Mind the way you talk and the person you do chochocho to.”

Oluwamayami_ said:

“You chop 60M you still spoil scholarship for Nigerians who should study abroad all becos of ur greediness. On the day of that monopoly NGO na ur account you paste for screen make people dey donate put ! Bro what is bad is bad.”

Young_og909 said:

“Nedu shoulda kept quiet no matter who was urging him to defend his name. If he was able stay low for 2 weeks it woulda been forgotten and another victim will take over the attention. But it’s hard to stay silent but if you’re ever guilty of any accusation, stay silent and log off. The more you speak the more it gets messy.”

Tugbaskiromeo said:

“We fit see RIP 🪦 to Nedu soon 😢because he shot himself in the head.”

Lascodeaminu said:

“Sometimes in life all u need is to apologize, drop down pride instead of trying to fight with someone that has nothing to lose in the fight 🤔🤔.”

VDM drags Tokindrumz, Nedu

Legit.ng had reported that VDM had reacted to the official statement released by Tokindrumz, the company managing Nedu Wazobia, over the alleged mismanagement of funds for the scholarship.

The management company had reacted to the allegation of embezzlement levelled against them by the activist.

VDM further dared Nedu to provide evidence of the payments he made to all influencers who were supposed to do videos.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng