Nigerian celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut has been appreciated by the most populous black county in America

Recall that the internet personality celebrated his birthday in Atlanta with top entertainers present

Following that, he shared a video of himself in a gathering being present with a certificate for his influence in Amerca

Nigerian blogger and former musician Tunde Ednut has been honoured with a Certificate of Recognition, and accolades have been pouring in.

The popular Instagram personality, who marked his birthday on Monday, January 20th, shared a video of himself receiving the certificate from Prince George's County, Maryland, the largest predominantly Black county in the U.S.

Tunde Ednut bags recognition. Credit: @tundednut

Source: Instagram

The award celebrates his unwavering dedication to uplifting and inspiring others.

The County Council commended Ednut for his steadfast commitment to justice, advocacy for the voiceless, and relentless efforts to raise awareness about issues affecting the African diaspora and beyond.

The body claimed that Tunde's work has had a profound and positive impact, and the council acknowledged that his influence has inspired millions and contributed to the future development of the community.

In a previous report Afrobeats star David Adeleke aka Davido showed his dedication in showing up for his friends as he attended Tunde Ednut’s birthday.

Tunde, known for multiple birthday venues across the globe, also hosted an indoor celebration for his close-knit friends and family. Videos from the flamboyant occasion saw Davido’s zestful music display as he entertained the celebrant and his guests.

The musician stormed the venue with his full squad. His hypeman, Special Spesh, was spotted alongside his personal assistant, Isreal DMW, and cousin BRed.

Isreal showed up at Tunde Ednut’s birthday in Benin's traditional outfit. Other photos showed Dr Sid, Jaywon and numerous other people in attendance.

See the video below:

Tunde Ednut's award spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions online

etzn_nire:

"Congratulations on this well-deserved recognition! 🎉 Being acknowledged by the people of Prince George’s County is a true testament to the impact you’re making in the community. As the most populous Black county in Maryland, it’s powerful to see leaders like you being celebrated for your contributions.

"Your work is clearly resonating with those who matter most, and this recognition speaks volumes about the positive change you’re creating. Keep up the amazing work, you're inspiring others to make a difference too."

Kingsliveth:

"Tunde ❤️ is the President of Africa."

meblemer said:

"Just stand well and make the video it’s not a crime to be short."

olekumw mentioned:

"With due respect I hereby endorse mazitunde Ednut for Nigeria future president."

oliviepriaed wrote:

"Oh Lord Let me grow in Favor With God and men in Jesus name. Amen."

exoticlauguages said:

"When the Bible said a “good name is better than riches “this is what it meant."

obastdo wrote:

"Everybody love ❤️ king 👑 maker except Burna and big wiz."

VDM gives Tunde Ednut huge cow

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that VDM once against remembered his old friend and given him a gift ahead of his birthday.

In a post on his Instagram page, the activist shared the picture of the cow he was giving to Ednut for his birthday. Tunde Ednut was boldly written on the cow he showed off.

VDM’s grand gesture to Tunde Ednut raised questions from some netizens as they wondered about their friendship.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng