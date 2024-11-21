Bolanle Ninalowo has opened up on how his daughter Aliyah wanted to pierce her tongue but he rejected the idea

However, she came up with another demand to pierce her navel, and the actor shared why he allowed her to do it

He added that he wanted his daughter to be assured that he was always there for her and she can count on him

Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo has spoken about the relationship he has with his daughter and how he allowed her to get her navel pierced.

He revealed that his 18-year-old daughter Aliyah requested that she wanted to pierce her tongue but he wasn't comfortable with it.

In an interview with VJ Adams, the movie star recalled that when he was young, he did not have the guts to tell his dad that he wanted to keep his beard.

Nevertheless, he understood that his daughter has some of her schoolmates who have pierced their tongues. Hence, it spurred her to make such a demand.

After Ninalowo rejected his daughter's desire to pierce her tongue, she came up with another request to pierce her navel. At this point, he permitted her because the navel ring could be removed. In addition, he wanted to connect with his daughter and assure her that he would always be there for her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Bolanle Ninalowo's daughter's piercing

Check out some of the reactions to Bolanle Ninalowo's daughter's decision to get her navel pierced below:

@o_r_e_oluwa:

"Daddy see ooo, I barb gallas for SS1 na the whole street come beg on my behalf o."

@adeyodutayo:

"Wow. parenting is not for the weak. You have to be mentally and financially ready."

@anikeola_mi:

"I’ve been begging my mommy for ordinary nose piercings she no gree ehn, she said when you get to your husband house, you can do whatever you want with your body. How I wish I can tag her."

@ra_eemah:

"I did a nose piercing when I was in year 2 (university) and my dad called family meeting on my head that have started doing promiscuous things. He even said I should picked between school or learning hair dresser (in his words it’s hairdresser that likes to do piercing) Very funny day."

@o_r_e_oluwa:

"I made my secondary school trouser pencil kai, I no fit sleep for my own papa house again till I find money sew baggy. My Daddy see ooo, common hair pathing I no fit put."

@mooyeb:

"Ordinary gallas, my mama followed me back to sholay barber at Alakia ibadan to turn it to skodo."

@krownkwisb:

"In my 30s, it took my mum and siblings almost 2 years to accept my nose ring."

Bolanle Ninalowo shares photos with daughter

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bolanle is fond of his first child and daughter, and he does not hesitate to flaunt her on social media.

The movie star shared photos from their father and daughter moments before they zoomed off to their chill spot.

People could not get over how cute and cool the duo looked in the photos.

