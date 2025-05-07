Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo is making social media headlines over his 45th birthday celebration

The movie star who turned the new age on May 7, 2025, shared the message he received from his son on his big day

The screenshot of Bolanle Ninalowo’s son’s text message made the rounds online, and it got Nigerians talking

Nigerian actor Bolanle Ninalowo’s 45th birthday celebration is making headlines mostly because of his son, Keyo.

On May 7, 2025, the well-built actor turned a new age, and he announced it on social media. However, the highlight of the ceremony was the text message Ninalowo got from his 18-year-old son.

The movie star who is also known as Nino B or Makanaki, posted a screenshot of what his son told him on the morning of his 45th birthday.

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo turns 45, son's message to him trends. Photos: @Iamnino_b

Source: Instagram

Recall that the movie star parted ways with his wife of many years, Bunmi, in 2023. However, he has maintained his close relationship with his two kids.

In the text, the teenager admitted to staying awake to be able to be the first person to wish his dad a happy birthday. He went on to express his love for his dad, stating that Bolanle Ninalowo stands out among his peers. Keyo said he couldn’t have asked for a better father.

See a screenshot of the message below:

Nigerians react to Bolanle Ninalowo’s text message from son

Shortly after Bolanle Ninalowo posted a screenshot of the text he received from his son on the morning of his 45th birthday, it went viral on social media and raised reactions from many Nigerians. Some of them described the Nollywood star as a good father:

Opeyemi_aiyeola1 said:

“Priceless ❤️.”

Yemiterry said:

“All that indeed matters ❤️❤️.”

Kingnse_ wrote:

“When there’s a good relationship between the father and the children life becomes a whole dream full of blessings to witness.”

Website_mobileapp_developer said:

“This is nice 👏. He is definitely a good dad and husband. God will continue to bless him and his family amen 👏.”

Amakasregister said:

“A family filled with love reveals itself in unmistakable ways.😍”

Hadassah805 wrote:

“So beautiful, but I observed something, most of the messages sent to parents like this are not well punctuated, pls let’s do well to enlighten our children on the use of punctuation. Happy Birthday 😍.”

Mimiswe2408 said:

“@iamnino_b You have won in life. Blessed man👏👏.”

Anne.abhulimen wrote:

“This is heartwarming ❤️❤️.”

Simply_justbinta said:

“Who dey cut onions here 😢.”

Bolanle Ninalowo's son makes his 45th birthday special with sweet message. Photos: @Iamnino_b

Source: Instagram

Bolanle Ninalowo gifts son brand new car on 18th birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Bolanle Ninalowo caused a buzz on social media with the lavish gift he gave his son Keyo on his 18th birthday.

In a video shared on his social media timeline, the actor showed his young son stepping into a new Corvette he had bought for him as a gift.

The actor, who hinted it was an expensive acquisition, expressed excitement about being there for his son.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng