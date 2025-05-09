Nollywood actor Kamo State and his wife, Esther Mide, have honored Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele

The celebrity couple and first-time parents named their newborn daughter after Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele

The news spread on social media and it was met with a series of heartwarming reactions from Nigerians

Nollywood actor Akinyoola Ayoola aka Kamo State and his wife, Esther Mide, have named their child after Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele.

Recall that in May 2025, the celebrity couple announced that they had welcomed their baby girl in April.

Not stopping there, Kamo State went on to shower praises on Funke Akindele as he shared the supportive role she played during his wife, Esther’s pregnancy.

Nigerians react as actor Kamo names daughter after Funke Akindele. Photos: @kamo_state

Kamo recounted how the Jenifa star was willing to sponsor his wife to give birth in America, among other things. He also noted that Funke Akindele was the one sponsoring the child’s naming ceremony.

Kamo names child after Funke Akindele

Kamo State took to social media to update his numerous fans about his child’s naming ceremony.

The actor and skitmaker posted a video from the event then accompanied it with a caption stating his newborn daughter’s name.

According to Kamo, he named his child Sonia Olufunke Oluwatamilore. He wrote:

“So blessed to name our child today! Sonia Olufunke Oluwatamilore.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Kamo names child after Funke Akindele

Netizens were quick to see that Kamo gave his daughter Funke Akindele’s name and it got them talking. A number of them were touched by the kind gesture towards the actress who had played a supportive role in their family:

Fans react as Kamo names daughter after Funke Akindele. Photos: @kamo_state, @funkejenifaakindele

Mrsotheeducator said:

“You no go name am Funke ke 😂😂😂 God bless and keep the baby for us.”

Ella_ponmile said:

“godmother's namesake ❤️.”

Demi_glamworld said:

“Abi you no go name am Olufunke ni, The name na already follow come 😂.”

Omo_badmos said:

“Awwww congratulations 😍. But baby wey dem just born last week don get plenty followers pass me wey don old!!😢😢😢 How nahhhh.”

Fancy_giftsplace said:

“Olufunke 👏.”

Blessingedojah said:

“😁😁😁😁😁 is the olufunke for me.”

Mabroyalfoods wrote:

“Congratulations 🎉🎉 God bless Sonia and make her the coolness of your eyes 🙏.”

Olayodejuliana said:

“Awwwwwwwww Olufunke….. Oloruko Iya wa….May you God bless and keep you. On a day like this, e just dey pain me say I dey work. 🥹🥹Congratulationssssssss once again omo Iyami❤️.”

Noosi_tiwantiwa wrote:

“Sonia will grow and make you proud ❤️😍. Congratulations ❤️.”

Ayosojumiadeniyi wrote:

“God bless the baby with all that will make her life long, meaningful and full of ease!👏🎉”

Ayosojumiadeniyi said:

“DID I NOT SAY IT THAT OUR BABY WOULD BE NAMED "OLUFUNKE"?😍😍😍”

Erekere 'steals' Funke Akindele's phone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Funke Akindele was one of the notable faces who showed up early to celebrate with Kamo State, and his wife during the naming ceremony of their newborn baby.

A clip from the event that sparked laughter online showed the hilarious moment between Funke and skit maker Erekere, known for his comedic habit of "stealing" from people in his videos.

During prayers at the naming ceremony, Funke could be seen jokingly clutching her purse tightly and keeping it away from Erekere while side-eyeing him with suspicion.

