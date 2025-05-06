Actress Funke Akindele supported skit maker Kamo during his baby's naming ceremony in Lagos

A funny clip showed the actress falling victim to skitmaker Erekere's prank as he “stole” her phone during prayers

Social media users reacted to Funke's presence, showering her praises on the actress for her selfless support and motherly love

Nollywood star Funke Akindele was one of the notable faces who showed up early to celebrate with popular skit maker Akinyoola Ayoola, aka Kamo State, and his wife during the naming ceremony of their newborn baby.

The couple, who welcomed their first child on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, hosted friends and family at their Lagos home to mark the occasion, and videos from the private ceremony have since made their way online.

In one of the clips, Funke Akindele could be seen seated in the living room while decorators set up for the event outside.

A funny clip showed the actress falling victim to skitmaker Erekere's prank as he “stole” her phone during prayers. Photos: @funkejenifaakindele @kamo_state

Source: Instagram

She was also spotted helping the new mum with her outfit, showing her usual warm and supportive nature.

Another clip that sparked laughter online showed a hilarious moment between Funke and skit maker Erekere, known for his comedic habit of "stealing" from people in his skits.

During prayers at the naming ceremony, Funke could be seen jokingly clutching her purse tightly and keeping it away from Erekere while side-eyeing him with suspicion.

But despite her caution, Erekere hilariously managed to "steal" her phone from the purse without her noticing until later, leaving attendees in stitches.

Kamo showers praises on Funke Akindele for support

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kamo expressed his deep gratitude to Funke Akindele for her incredible support throughout his wife’s pregnancy journey.

He described the actress as an "angel in human form", revealing how she secured one of Lagos’s best doctors, paid all medical bills, and even offered to fly his wife to the US for childbirth when she found out about the pregnancy.

See the video here:

Fans shower the actress with love and prayers

As the story trended, many Nigerians took to the comment section to celebrate Funke Akindele’s humility, compassion, and selfless nature.

@abidamm_abigeal wrote:

"Funke Akindele is such a mother. May God bless her children with love and kindness wherever they go."

@olayiwolafolake added:

"Aunty Funke, God will answer all your heart's desires. Perfect health and long life for you!"

@dhannys_lingerie reacted:

"How did @kamo_state win this woman’s heart like this? She’s so selfless. This is beautiful!"

@teebby70 gushed:

"She came through in a big way! Kamo is lucky; Aunty Funke loves him dearly. Love their bond."

@larrybridesnmore said:

"Awwww, Aunty Funke really made a sweet grandma oo. We love her!"

@komplete_figures_jeweleries wrote:

"Family bond! This Kamo is blessed to have a sister-like figure in her. So beautiful!"

Social media users reacted to Funke's presence, showering her praises on the actress for her selfless support and motherly love. Photos: @funkejenifaakindele/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele shades Instagram troll

Legit.ng earlier reported that Funke Akindele had shaded an Instagram user who called her out for helping Kamo.

The user said that it was unwise for Kamo to accept gifts from a divorcee. Oriretan also pointed out that Akindele had kissed Kamo just days before his wedding.

In response to his comments, the actress shaded him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng