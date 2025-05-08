Actress Ronke Oshodi Oke has spoken highly of Iyabo Ojo in an interview that has been trending online

The actress touched on how motherly her colleague is and how she has always stood by her children right from their childhood days

She also compared her actions regarding their father to Tope Alabi's on their daughters' wedding day

Ronke Oshodi-Oke has publicly commended Iyabo Ojo for her mature decision to invite her ex-husband to their daughter Priscilla's wedding.

This praise comes as gospel singer Tope Alabi faces criticism for not inviting her ex-husband to their daughter's wedding.

She stated that it might have been Tope Alabi's daughter, who insisted that her father be absent from her wedding. Ronke, however, urged Nigerians not to blame Tope Alabi for the situation.

Ronke Oshodi-Oke congratulates Priscilla Ojo on her wedding and discusses Tope Alabi's daughter's. Credit: @its.priscy, @_tope_alabi, @ronkeoshodioke

Further speaking, she stated how Iyabo Ojo has always cradled her children right from their childhood. She stated that when Priscilla and Festus were young, their mother always took them everywhere with her.

Watch the clip here:

Recall that Priscilla Ojo's father arrived in his daughter’s wedding in Lagos, as a video of him went viral.

In the clip, he was seen shaking hands with Juma Jux ahead of the traditional wedding ceremony. Fans were excited to see the video, praising Iyabo Ojo and her father in the comment section.

How fans reacted to Ronke Oshodi Oke's interview

Read some reactions below:

@kemi_kambi said:

"This mummy is matured .. I remember Lizzy called her out once . But the woman no go ever vex.. kudos to her."

@i_am_hayoolar said:

"More wisdom ma’am Ronke oshodi 👏👏👏."

@bomoj90 said:

"Words of wisdom sis mi🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️😍."

@oluwaseunevbotokhai said:

"Exactly what I said concerning Aunt Tope."

@chef_solomon_kitchen_ said:

"You are right but for tope alabi you don't need to cover up,she is wrong just accept it."

@christiana_gift12 said:

"Ma’am @ronkeoshodioke most of us don’t know the movie. And most were not even born then. You can actually do it rebrand and put it in cinema for us to watch."

@lokogbagba said:

"It’s Tope Alabi’s husband dat is not man enough jare, if he had stood his ground no to play the father figure on dat day and insisted dey look for her biological father I am sure they wld have eventually resolved and succumb to his decision!"

@ayabaforever said:

"The other people questions you are asking her is uncalled for."

@mosesabiola5 said:

"The way u talked about Auntie Tope is not the way blogs presented it..I was this woman doesn't talked anyhow now .But hearing the truth now..I love u 💕."

