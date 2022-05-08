Veteran Nigerian comedian, Okey Bakassi, recently had fans buzzing after he shared his take on crossdressers in the country

The funny man noted that he has never come across a rich Nigerian man who is also a crossdresser

Bakassi also shut down claims of Bobrisky being a rich crossdresser and noted that wealth is not by posting money on social media

Popular Nigerian comedian Okey Bakassi has stirred a debate online on the financial status of crossdressers in the country.

A video of the veteran comic act speaking on the subject recently went viral on social media as he made his controversial claims.

According to Okey Bakassi, he has never seen any rich man who is also a crossdresser. He also challenged his co-host on the show to name any wealthy crossdresser she knows.

Okey Bakassi claims there is no rich crossdresser in Nigeria. Photos: @okeybakassi, @bobrisky222, @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

After the name RuPaul was mentioned, Bakassi still maintained that there are no rich crossdressers in Nigeria and that it appears poor people are the ones who take to dressing like women because of their poverty.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to him, poverty is the reason these men dress up like women to make money from it as part of their ‘runs’ moves.

An online user however mentioned popular crossdresser, Bobrisky, as an example of a wealthy man who dresses like a woman. Bakassi however refused to agree and noted that being rich is not by posting photos of money on social media.

See the video below:

Nigerians on social media speak on Okey Bakassi’s crossdressing claims

The video of Okey Bakassi noting that crossdressers in Nigeria are poor soon went viral online and internet users shared their reactions. Read what they had to say below:

Temi_olaler:

“Can’t believe he doesn’t Know Rupaul …It shows how Poor he is too!”

Laronke:

“Bobrisky is coming for you....”

Wisdom_hephzibah:

“This guy done kill me with laugh ..Bobrisky won't let this slide easily.”

Posh_nuell:

“Oga must you use people to revive your career.”

Realujunwamandy_:

“All of una wey Dey type bobrisky is coming for you! I don’t get it.. who be bobrisky abeg?!!! Mtcheeew.”

Sojioguns:

“ funny. Some drama is loading.”

Ruthie_fwesh:

“Bob searching for who will write long note for him now .”

Stanbnx:

“This Guy is very funny .”

Teeh_lyfstyle:

“Bob is setting his ring light aggressively and also preparing his R factor accent .”

Lulusmooth:

“No be lie oh a rich guy can’t think of being a cross dresser.”

Interesting.

James Brown shades fellow crossdresser Bobrisky, calls him trouble

Popular crossdresser, James Brown, has sparked reactions on social media after he revealed how he feels about his former mentor and colleague, Bobrisky.

The crossdresser who was out of the country held a question and answer segment with fans on Instagram and he left no stone unturned.

As expected, a fan asked James about how he now views Bobrisky seeing as they are no longer cordial, and he pointed out that the controversial figure should be avoided.

Source: Legit.ng