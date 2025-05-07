Nigerian ace comedian Okey Bakassi celebrated with his people in Umuihuocha over his kingship

The renowned star was recently appointed as the ruler of his community, and a video from the coronation ceremony surfaced online

The rich cultural heritage of the comedian's people was on display, as he pledged to keep the peace and unity in his community

Nigerian ace comedian Okey Bakassi, born Okechukwu Anthony Onyegbule, has finally been crowned as the king of Umuihuocha in Imo state.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the veteran actor and comedian was appointed the traditional ruler of the Umuihuocha autonomous community in Imo state.

Comedian Okey Bakassi's coronation ceremony is trending online. Credit: @okeybakassi

Source: Instagram

Videos of the flamboyant display by the indigenous men and women of the Umuihuocha community celebrating their new monarch made the rounds online.

The humour merchant was seen in the midst of kinsmen, presumably his palace cabinet, all dressed in matching brown senator-style outfits paired with the traditional red Igbo caps.

They cheered and chanted in their local dialects during the occasion.

The women looked gorgeous in their brightly coloured gele headwraps, as they expressed immense happiness through singing and dancing.

The king himself stood out in a scintillating blue ensemble adorned with a royal hat and a traditional staff of office called Ofor.

Addressing his people, Okey Bakassi promised unity, peace and progress of the community during his reign.

Watch the video below:

Okey Bakassi is the only Nigerian performer who has recently embraced a traditional ruler role. Following his coronation, he would be known as His Royal Highness Eze Okechukwu Onyegbule, the OKWE II of the Umuihuocha Obohia autonomous community.

While information about his predecessor is not easily available, the moniker "OKWE II" indicates that Okey Bakassi is the community's second traditional king to have this title.

Taking to his social media page on Sunday, April 27, the veteran entertainer broke the news with a tweet captioned "Next Level."

He expressed gratitude for the honour bestowed upon him and characterised his obligation as service to humanity. In another message, he expressed gratitude to the people of his community for believing in him.

Netizens react to Okey Bakassi’s coronation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mimiswe2408 said:

"Where is your wife??."

luke.carlito said:

"OGA wey your wife now, the queen 🤴."

l0retha said:

"Aaaaaawwww. One of the focused and hard working Veterans. CONGRATULATIONS Igwe."

kingpreshtv said:

"No be aye axe men I dey hear so??"

godsonanaele wrote:

"Ahịazụ Keleenụ, come de sound like aye axemen.. 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 Congratulations dedem Okey, okwe11 of ụmụihiọcha okwe in ekwerazụ ahịazụ mbaise local government area imo state.."

_ijoba101 said:

"Nah make his cabinet just dey rehears how to laugh down 😂😂."

cza_dd said:

"Well deserved.. He a Pan Igboist. Abeg the English correct?? 😂. The guy loves his tribe. Congratulations to him, nd I wish him a good tenure."

forolistic wrote:

"Igbos. The only people who have democratized traditional ruler ship. Eze elect like governor elect. We don’t do monarchy, no family has the eternal right to rule other people in Igbo land.."

Comedian Okey Bakassi is the new ruler of Umuihuocha in Imo state.. Credit: @okeybakassi

Source: Instagram

Okey Bakassi gets luxury car from E-money

Legit.ng earlier reported that billionaire E-Money scored more accolades from many in the online community after fulfilling his promises.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the serial entrepreneur announced that he finally kept his word about gifting new cars to comedians

Okey Bakassi and Yaw. A video captured the moment the veteran entertainers received the keys to their latest automobiles during their visit to E-money’s residence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng