Tacha thought she slayed with the video where she spoke ill about some Nigerian stars' outfits at the 2025 Met Gala

The former Big Brother Naija housemate concluded that the outfits of Tems, Ayra, and Burna Boy were rushed and failed to represent Nigeria

However, fans had a closer look at her face and shared their observations about her Barbie-like features

Reality TV star and influencer Natasha Akide has come under fire after she insulted Nigerian stars' outfits at the 2025 Met Gala.

Tacha went online to criticize Burna Boy, Tems, and Ayra Starr's outfits. She noted that they did a poor job of representing Nigerian culture and should have employed the services of top designers like Veekee James and others.

Fans react to Tacha's new-look following her Met Gala video. Credit: @temsbaby, @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng had also previously reported that she underwent some cosmetic procedures to look as much like Barbie as possible.

While Tacha spoke in the video, many shared that they could barely recognize her and pointed out that some of her features looked different.

They noted that her lips were larger, and she looked entirely different from who they used to know. They, however, advised her to go easy on the procedures and gain some confidence.

Watch the video here:

Tacha's new look spurs reactions

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@slim_niikkie said:

"Wait is the lip filtered."

@dolllydecker said:

"Where's her old face?"

@petmorah said:

"Why is she blinking like that? Are you sure this lady is okay?"

@bieber_swity said:

"Is this Tacha? 😨."

@f8winz said:

"You don commot Davido tattoo from bre@st now you are crazy about burnaboy."

@ade_00_ said:

"I can’t stop looking at the lips😨."

@jzphyn said:

"Tacha wey no know were her mouth start and stop dey criticize met gala looks 😂."

@nkem.frances said:

"Those botox and fillers coupled with your ogbanje makeups are also not representing Nigeria my dearest Tacha."

@_swerrie_ said:

"Nothing but facts!!! But Tacha leave your face alone already 😢😢."

@magnetvikki said:

"I thought Tacha is always proud of her physical looks? What happened to her face? Omo."

@shylad06 said:

"If you have a village face, no amount of makeup can change it sha. It only enhances the features."

@rajywura said:

"I don’t comment on stuffs but mehn!!! Tacha needs to see a doctor o. Even after all the makeup she still looks like mgbeke!!! Gosh."

@brandis_consult said:

"Tasha u too need a change to ur old self u don't look good."

@daxzzed said:

"Your lip is already thick why add Botox to make you look like the wicked witch of the west?"

Tacha undergoes cosmetic procedures

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, BBNaija star Tacha drew attention with the latest cosmetic procedure she carried out on her face.

The reality show star shared a video of the moment she got lip fillers and botox done on her face to look like a Barbie.

After Tacha posted the outcome of the face procedure, many netizens reacted by dropping their hot takes.

