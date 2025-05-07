Nigerian comedian Deeone heated up the internet after he shared an observation about the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Veydarkman

This came after the anti-graft commission mentioned that they sent several invites to the critic before his arrest

Deeone, went on to enquire if EFCC used the same approach on others such as E-Money, Cubana Chiefpriest and more

Nigerian comedian Aderombi Adedayo Martin known by his stage name Deeone has called out the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over recent developments on Verydarkman’s arrest.

Legit.ng reported that the anti-graft commission has finally addressed the controversy surrounding the arrest of Verydarkman, real name Martins Vincent Otse.

According to the EFCC, Otse was invited "several times" to answer to a number of petitions filed with the commission alleging involvement in concealed financial offences.

They noted that all invites were made to "his known addresses and mediums of communication," but were "repeatedly ignored."

In a new video, Deeone questioned why the commission would issue multiple invitations to the critic without bundling him, as they had done with others.

The Big Brother Naija star mentioned the circumstances of business mogul E-Money and Cubana Chiefpriest, and asked to know if they had also received many invitations.

Deeone also questioned whether VDM is more Nigerian than others. He then suggested that they start sending multiple invitations to their new suspects.

Watch his video below:

Nigerians react to Deeone’s video

Legit.ng compiled the comments below:

kitchenbabygirl said:

"He’s actually saying the truth. Nigeria system is highly corrupt."

n_supercare said:

"Oh wow!!! So the Ratels love favouritism and corruption like this ? When Bob enjoyed some privileges y'all were busy shouting " the system is corrupt" , e reach una daddy turn now y'all want to benefit from the same corruption, cutting corners. I even heard a high profile individual is arranging his release, Hmmm!!!! Una dey fear " due process" ?"

nwachukwuemioma said:

"😂😂😂Deeone na the weapon fashioned against VDM and Ratels😂😂😂😂 them don see wetin pass them😂😂😂😂😂."

the_itohowo said:

"Not a fan of either of them but I think we can safely conclude that this guy is in love with VDM😂."

oliviaobi2020":

"My brother u no get level reach Vdm. U go cry tire😂😂😂. Upon all ur dragging u see love for VDm? 😂😂😂 One man pull social media. Poor man pikin oh. Chaiiiii VDm is too much abeg 🙌🙌."

just_get_sense_abeg said:

"I was listening to him until he said "if EFCC no send you send you several invite tell me"😂😂😂."

thegameshop.ng said:

"Angels must be pitying for Nigerian youth! Somany persons bent on distracting Nigerian Youths."

onyinsbeautybar said:

"Vicent spiritual husband is not leaving him anytime soon 😂."

cartoonboy_4 wrote:

"I don’t know this guy 🙁☹️ who is he and why is he not saying anything I can’t hear him is he on mute 🔇."

wild_dreamz88 said:

"Don't this headies know the difference between sending invite to someone over a petition or allegation and arresting someone who have committed an offence i.e fraud or spraying of any currency?"

BBC blasts EFCC

Legit.ng reported earlier that the BBC sent a note of warning to the EFCC following their report on social media activist Verydarkman’s detention.

The media platform had reported that the anti-graft commission confirmed apprehending famous critic Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM).

A few hours after the EFCC’s alleged confirmation of VDM’s arrest went viral, the agency took to its social media page to deny the report. On the EFCC’s official X page, photos of the reports were posted and labelled as fake news.

