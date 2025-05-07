Old videos of VDM daring EFCC resurfaced online shortly after his arrest, showing him boasting.

Activist claimed he wouldn’t honour EFCC invitation, adding that any attempt to arrest him would be met with resistance.

Many netizens who reacted to the videos expressed disappointment in how social media fame may have gotten into his head

Old videos of controversial activist, VeryDarkMan (VDM), boldly challenging the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have resurfaced on social media.

This follows his recent arrest by the anti-graft agency.

In the videos, VDM, known for calling out celebrities, politicians, and institutions, was seen confidently declaring that the EFCC could never intimidate or arrest him.

One clip shows the activist reacting to the arrest of singer Terry Apala, warning the EFCC against trying the same with him.

He said,

“EFCC arrested Terry Apala. The day you will try that with me, it won’t be funny. In fact, first of all, if they invite me, I won’t go. Secondly, if you come to my place to arrest me, anything you see, take it like that. Don’t try that with me. If you are crazy, there are many that are more crazy,”

In another clip, VDM boasted about his integrity, saying he welcomed any investigation but was not scared of being exposed

He added,

“They are saying EFCC and I responded that I dare them to investigate me. I have integrity and they will come and investigate me, are they crazy? They don’t know me? Present anything you like, expose me, I am not anyone’s mate."

VDM is currently in EFCC custody over alleged cyberbullying and social media violations, according to multiple reports.

See the video here:

Netizens react to the videos

Many Nigerians took to social media to react to the resurfaced videos, with some mocking VDM’s confidence and others criticising his attitude. A few, however, expressed disappointment in how social media fame may have gotten into his head.

@iamnadiaaziz3 said:

"Allegedly, he speaks with confidence because Davido and Tunde assured him that nobody can touch him as far as he is loyal to them. They gave him assurance that he thinks he is above the law."

@adeobasa wrote:

"Lol. I watched this video that day. Where are his soldiers who said they kidnapped him? Did they hear that he was invited many times? You dey boast say anything wey EFCC see when they arrest you, they should take it...lol. Boasting to military people."

@fasholusegun12345 commented:

"See werey wey dem dey beg for. If EFCC release this guy just like that, I go swear for them. They should charge him to court and from there to prison."

@ay.sam2024 reacted:

"Social hype got into his head. Illiteracy na bad thing. It's not as if his hands are even clean. He's just cashing out on the gullibility of Nigerian toxic social media users."

@charitylite4 joked:

"Ahhh, dem don finally try am with you and na even bundle dem bundle you rat tells cry under "

@titilola86 added:

"The boy lacks proper upbringing and home training. The fact that his father abandoned them really left a big vacuum. No father figure."

@official_isoko chipped in:

"Now everyone is shouting 'Free VeryDarkMan' Small boy wey dey feel too big because of social media."

@jmk_ara wrote:

"This VDM is too rude, very razz and ghetto. Honestly, his parents, especially his mother, didn't train him. You can make your points without using dirty words. He should face the wrath of the law."

Deeone calls out EFCC over VDM

Legit.ng meanwhile earlier reported that comedian Deeone slammed the EFCC for what he described as preferential treatment given to VDM.

According to the controversial critic, the detained TikToker, despite several invitations, was given several free windows by the anti-graft agency before his eventual arrest.

He added that other celebrities who have been picked up for even lesser offences did not enjoy such.

