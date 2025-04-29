A video has captured Wunmi's reaction when a tribute was made to her late husband during the 17th Headies edition

She was seen sitting beside Priscilla Ojo and the newly married lady had to comfort her when the tribute was being played

Fans were emotional after seeing the video, they encouraged her and taunted her father-in-law about it

Wunmi Aloba, the widow of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, gave way to her emotions during the recently concluded 17th edition of Headies award.

The event had taken place on Sunday, April 27th and Wunmi was present at the ceremony to receive an award given to her late husband.

Priscilla supports Wunmi, late Mohbad's widow at Headies award. Photo credit@lovetomohbadfamily

Source: Instagram

A video made the rounds after the event had been concluded. In the clip, she became very emotional when a tribute to her late husband was played before he was given the award.

The moment the video of the tribute started playing, she couldn't look at it and was in tears.

Priscilla encouraged Wunmi

In the recording, newly married Priscilla Ojo was seen giving the mother of one her shoulder to lean on.

Video of Wunmi, late Mohbad's widow, sitting beside Priscilla at Headies award surfaces. Photo credit@iammohbad

Source: Instagram

The late singer's widow who is having a running battle with her father-in-law over DNA saga rested on Priscilla's shoulder and was shedding tears.

Fans encourage Wunmi

Lovers of late Mohbad's music were also emotional after watching the video. They tried to encourage the widow and prayed for her and her son.

Some taunted her father-in-law about the award, as many remembered the late singer.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Wunmi's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Wunmi at the Headies. Here are some comments below:

@comfortersuave commented:

"Baba Mohbad will soon go on live and give reasons why he should be the one to collect the award and not Wunmi."

@thesandypreneur reacted:

"She couldn't even watch."

@as.mes8 wrote:

"It is not how much we have, but how much we enjoy, that makes happiness ."

@akpajosephine shared:

"But honestly mohbad was indeed light until date them still dey remember him that guy carry grace even in death, wumi this alone should comfort you my dear ,God is ur strength."

@mich33155 said:

"No cry jare it is well."

@omotolani_fortune statted:

"It’s not easy mehn! I pray God comforts her."

@itz_ninuola wrote:

"Omooo she’s really a strong woman."

@mimimakay_official said:

"Omo, this broke my heart."

@soyoufoundbee reacted:

"I feel bad for her ,she didn’t even get to mourn her husband peacefully..it was a chaotic journey ,rip moh ,may God continue to strengthen your wife."

Mohbad's father to drag Wunmi to court

Legit.ng had reported that Late Mohbad's father shared his grievance to his late son's widow while granting an interview.

He claimed that he was going to take his daughter-in-law to court over a video where she took his grandson to an event.

He stated that the boy was too young o be taken to such places because people were smoking there.

