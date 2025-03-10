Popular Nollywood actresses Fathia Balogun and Mercy Aigbe have given their fans and netizens something new to talk about

Fathia and Mercy were both seen at an event alongside their colleague Eniola Ajao, who seemed like a mutual friend to both of them

Fathia moved towards where Mercy and Eniola were seated and, on seeing that the mum of two came her husband Kazim Adeoti her attitude came into display

Popular Nollywood actresses Fathia Balogun and Mercy Aigbe appear to be feuding after a video of them at a recent event circulated online.

In the video that has caught the attention of netizens on TikTok, Fathia Balogun was caught on camera giving Mercy Aigbe a fierce side-eye at the event.

Fathia Balogun's reaction after seeing Mercy Aigbe at event trends online. Credit: @mercyaigbe, @faithaibalogun

Mercy, on seeing her acted like she didn’t notice that anybody was around her, which left internet users suspecting that something was wrong.

Mercy Aigbe was seen seated in the middle of her husband Kazeem Adeoti and actress Eniola Ajao.

Later on in the viral clip, Fathia Balogun walked towards another of their colleague, Eniola Ajao, to exchange warm pleasantries. At that moment, she gave Mercy Aigbe a pompous side-eye and quickly looked away.

Mercy Aigbe shuns Fathia Balogun's drama at event. Credit: @mercyaigbe

Mercy Aigbe, on the other hand, remained calm while the whole drama took place. Further into the video, she would be seen dancing energetically beside her husband.

Legit.ng also reported that Bobrisky and Fathia experienced a similar clash at an event in 2024.

A video online showed Bobrisky at an star-studded gathering where Nollywood actress Faithia Balogun noticeably snubbed him.

In the clip, Faithia was seen walking down an aisle with a man when Bobrisky attempted to approach them, but the actress and her companion paid him no attention.

Following the snub, Bobrisky was caught on camera making exaggerated body movements, seemingly mocking the actress for ignoring him.

This was during the crossdresser's N15m drama with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Mercy Aigbe and Fahia Williams spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sommie wrote:

"She is still friends with the ex wife."

micky128 said:

"he show for face say disagreement dey."

Oalmi said:

"No genuine relationship in that their industry..."

bolaji wrote:

"Omo see pure fight."

ouweww said:"

"What is going on here."

Faithia warns Bimbo Ademoye against unwanted pregnancy

Legit.ng recalls reporting a video that went viral a while ago of Faithia Williams warning her junior colleague, Bimbo Ademoye, about her interactions with Mr Macaroni.

In the clip from behind the scenes, Mr Macaroni, aka 'Freaky Freaky Daddy' was seen in a loved-up pose with Bimbo, who she held tightly as they hugged.

Amid the lovey-dovey moment, Fathia was seen strolling by as she went on to jokingly issue a warning to Bimbo against getting pregnant on a movie set.

