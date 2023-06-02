Highly celebrated humour merchant Okey Bakassi took it upon himself to refresh the minds of citizens on the structure and development of the capital city, Abuja

The revered entertainer took to social media to share a video capturing the aerial view of the well-civilised city

In his words, Okey Bakassi noted that every citizen should be reminded of the state Nigeria’s capital city was in before Tinubu came to power

Nigerian top comedian and media host, Okey Bakassi, has refreshed the minds of many on the face and structure of the capital city of Abuja.

In a detailed video shared on his social media, the comic lord noted that Abuja was well-developed with good road networks and facilities before Bola Ahmed Tinubu came into power.

Okey Bakassi sparks reactions as Tinubu rules the country

Source: Instagram

Okey’s post came in light to shade the notion that Tinubu was the architect of the urban development of Lagos State.

The entertainer’s video showed an aerial view of some beautiful locations in Abuja, saying everyone knows the people who built it.

He wrote: This is Abuja, and we know the people that built it….".e get why. "

See his video below

Internet users react to Okey Bakassi's post

peperest2:

"Before them go come sey na tinubu build am ."

ernestuzochukwu1:

"Before you start to hear emiloka built Abuja, built Lagos, built Nigeria."

nmdi007:

"Just wait until you begin to see NURTW tickets, empty sachets of Erujeje and Bajinotu littered all over the place, then you will understand that 'The People Who Built Lagos' are finally home to roost. Until then, make una enjoy the serenity, the clean air and good roads."

fix_itright:

"Thanks sir for this I believe soon the thing we go dey be say na Dem build ham."

baba_nez:

"Na you know oooo...Abuja Atlantic is loading...and we go push that Zuma rock comot for dya build Abuja balogun market make iyaa loja complete her tour of Ariaria and Kano main market."

Source: Legit.ng