Hellen Ati, the alleged baby mama of businessman, Cubana Chiefpriest has reacted to the treatment he received at the Headies

Cubana Chiefpriest was bounced at the event and video of his treatment surfaced online as many reacted

Ati shared what she has been doing to the businessman and shared more things he should expect from her

Hellen Ati, the alleged baby mama of Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest has reacted to the video of how he was treated at the just concluded Headies award.

The businessman had been bounced at the award ceremony, and video of the treatment surfaced online.

Chiefpriest’s alleged baby mama shares her next step about the businessman. Photo credit@hellen_ati/@cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Making a clip about the situation, she laughed hard at the businessman and disclosed that her curses were working on him.

She added that they were going to suffer together as she bragged that she will continue calling him out till he undergoes the DNA test.

Hellen Ati also mentioned that she warned him about following Davido, but he would never listen to her.

Hellen Ati shares her next plan

Also in the video, Hellen Ati affirmed that the next thing that would happen to Cubana Chiefpriest was that he would lose his business.

Hellen Ati makes new video about Cubana Chiefpriest after he was bounded at Headies. Photo credit@cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

She bragged that customers would stop patronising his bar. Stating further, Ati asked why Davido didn't bail him out after he was bounced.

The mother of two claimed that Davido didn't help him because he has not been allowing him to breathe and has been following him around like a cow.

Recall that Hellen Ati and Cubana Chiefpriest have been having a long-running battle over their alleged baby. She has been calling him out for not undergoing a DNA test.

She once tried to take her life and that of her son for being ignored by the businessman.

See the Instagram video here:

How fans react to Hellen Ati's video

Reactions have trailed the video of what Hellen Ati said about her alleged baby mama. Here are some comments below:

@itz_cali_solo commented:

"We know things are hard but it’s high you move on… Cheif priest get coconut head ohh… where your madness end na there his own start."

@nazzbeaurii reacted:

"Our wife dey no gree ur husband inside the Headies award ."

@gracekamdi wrote:

"This one pass spiritual wife."

@king_assi_ shared:

"I’ve been waiting for her video since."

@ogeashley stated:

"And after insulting and downgrading Igbo man you want him to give you attention..you really Dy zuor."

@mahdiyamohammed wrote:

"Lol this lady is the weapon fashioned against this man. My God."

@itz_ninuola said:

"In his next life if cp see any woman wey be Hellen he go run 440."

@mirable_kelechi_ wrote:

"I know is not easy with you but is high time you move on and let him be."

Hellen Ati accused Chiefpriest of stealing star

Legit.ng had reported that Cubana Chiefpriest's baby mama made a new allegation against him about her star.

In a video, she claimed that Cubana Chiefpriest stole her star, which was why things have not been working for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng