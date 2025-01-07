Social media users are unsure how to feel after Carter Efe posted an unusual caption via his social media page

The skit maker, who often suffers backlash on social media due to his love for Wizkid, had many in fear

While some have been laughing over it, others think that he might be trying to pass a message to the public

Carter Efe, one of the most prominent social media skit makers, choked his fans after he shared an unclear post online.

The skit maker, whose real name is Odahohwo Joseph Efe, told his online fans via his official Twitter page that he might be leaving the world soon.

In Carter Efe's exact words:

"Might leave this earth January 10th💔."

See his post below:

While many have taken the post as a joke, it caught the attention of a popular social media blogger, Tunde Ednut, who implored those who are close to him to kindly check on him with love.

Tunde Ednut wrote:

"I don’t even know when to take Carter serious anymore. But incase this is not a joke, if you know him, please check up on him for us please. He might not be joking. Someone should please reach out to him with love."

See his post below:

It is unclear if Carter was being his regular 'unserious' self or if he was going through some rough patches.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Efe reached out to social activist VeryDarkman, whose real name is Vincent Martins Otse after he called him a thief for allegedly losing the N180 NGO fund.

VDM emerged on social media and dragged Carter through filth for "his lack of class and shame".

How fans reacted to Carter Efe's post

Read some reactions by Nigerina netizens below:

@dave.dmw:

"Make him go. We don too plenty for this earth."

@Irunnia_:

"Send your original iPhone charger please. My address is in your dm. Thanks."

@cyndy__mma:

"You are so brave for creating more space in Lagos 🥹."

@olayimartha:

"Everybody dey go through one or two but that one no mean say make you kpai yourself…..who you wan leave your fine babe for?😒."

@carterefe__:

"It’s funny now until you loose me and you will later regret."

@JacobAmeh6:

"Person sey make u use money point for using your hairline as their logo."

@harkinsanmeeh:

"Be like say na 5 years ritual you do for January 10 2020."

@officialdivywhite_1:

"Why announcing it ? Just leave in silence if you really want to . We are busy stop disturbing us."

@sdotreloaded:

"Help us greet DaGrin and Mohbad 💐."

VDM rubbishes Carter Efe

Legit.ng, in a previous post, stated that Nigerian social media activist VeryDarkMan, whose real name is Vincent Martins Otse, may forgive, but he sure never forgets.

The social media commentator shared a video after he received an Instagram DM from Careter Efe, who recently dragged him over an alleged mismanagement of the N180 NGO fund.

In reaction to the message, VDM went online to call the skit maker names while triggering online reactions.

