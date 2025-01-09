Wizkid's baby mama and manager Jada Pollock, aka Jada P, has released a new picture hinting at the birth of their third child

Jada Pollock's picture comes a few days after Wizkid dropped a viral tweet about him missing his princess

Wizkid's baby mama's picture has since stirred celebration among his fans as many congratulated him and Jada P

It is a moment of celebration in Ayo Balogun Wizkid's family and fanbase after his baby mama and manager Jada Pollock, popularly known as Jada P, captured the attention of fans following a recent picture of her with their newborn.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Wizkid confirmed the birth of his first baby girl with Jada P on January 6 after he took to his X, formerly Twitter, handle to express how much he missed his princess as he continued to holiday in Nigeria.

Wizkid's baby mama Jada P poses with their third child. Credit: wizkidayo/jada_p

Source: Instagram

Wizkid's tweet went viral, and his fans, known as FCs, expressed their joy across social media platforms in the country.

Before Wizkid's tweet, fans had been anticipating a female child after Wizkid's baby mama posted adorable maternity photoshoots.

Wizkid's baby mama Jada P shares photo

Jada P, who has two sons for Wizkid, took to her Instastory to share a lovely photo of herself stepping out with their adorable newborn.

The manager displayed her post-pregnancy glow as she was seen with her baby, who was inside a cosy, elegant baby stroller.

Picture of Jada P and her newborn has since gone viral as Wizkid's FCs celebrate the couple.

This means Wizkid is now a father of 5 children, four boys and a girl.

Fans congratule Wizkid, Jada P

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Jada P's picture, with some fans suggesting names for the newborn while some claimed the new baby was the reincarnation of his late mum. Read the comments below:

azikwe.noni:

"They can only belike him but can never be him."

marshall_vibez:

"If you are happy “say yeah yeah."

koff3994:

"Welcome FC princess."

abuja_roommates:

"His mom returned literally."

_sweetberry:

"Our Princess Fc and Congratulations."

a_mos:

"Congratulations @wizkidayo and @jada_p__ . Wizzy abeg hood break small."

sonia:

"Na everytime this Wizkid dey born manager don turn baby machine."

lawrenceanthainiel:

"And one local girl deh one corner de talk say she no go born o make her beauty no fade Jada is looking…"

Ayam_sky1:

"That baby stroller. Cost about €7000 ! People have mad money man."

Cruzbuchi2:

"Someone should talk me why this women belly don't like that of some African women after they have given birth...you cant see all those rumple and stretch marks all over their belly."

Jada P gushes about Wizkid

In other news via Legit.ng, Jada P showered the music star with accolades when she celebrated her birthday last year.

The now mother of three also spoke about motherhood and how it felt to take care of her two boys.

She also noted that Wizkid made her feel safe, and he allowed her to pursue her dream and blessed her with their two children.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng