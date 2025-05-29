Enioluwa clearly enjoyed himself at the wedding of his best friend, Priscilla Ojo, and her partner, Juma Jux

He was gifted a large portion of bush meat, which he proudly showed off while singing a vow about Tanzania

Fans reacted strongly to his gift and his promise regarding Tanzania after the wedding

Nigerian brand influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa had fans laughing after reacting to what Nollywood actress Jaiye Kuti did to him.

The digital creator was also present at his best friend’s wedding in Tanzania, following a memorable moment a few months ago when he caught Priscilla’s bouquet.

Enioluwa speaks with Jaiye Kuti about his meat. Photo cresdit@juma.juz/@enioluwa

In a video circulating online, he was seen with a large piece of bush meat, which he was specially gifted at the wedding.

He stated that the fried rice and jollof rice he ate in Tanzania were ten times better across the board.

Enioluwa noted that people might later tell him to stop enjoying himself and return home, but he sang a song "I will never go back oo" by Gaise Baba and Lawrence Oyor to respond to critics about his decision.

Jaiye Kuti enjoys Enioluwa’s special meat

In another video, Enioluwa was seen with actress Jaiye Kuti, who begged for some of the bush meat.

She first commented on how large the meat was before asking to take a small bite. Enioluwa agreed, but the moviemaker took a much bigger portion, leaving Enioluwa almost in tears at the sight of her huge bite.

Enioluwa attends Juma Jux's wedding in Tanzania

Recall that Enioluwa has always been a great supporter and loving friend to Priscilla.

He was seen in Tanzania a few months ago telling his fans he was not ready to leave, as he was enjoying the atmosphere.

Enioluwa praised the lush vegetation, nature, and cool breeze, along with the delicious food he was served in the country. He vowed not to return to Nigeria and asked his fans not to worry about him.

He also gave himself a new name and sang a Tanzanian song in the viral video.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Enioluwa's video

Many fans of the superstar were amazed to see how much he loves food. They shared their take about the video in comments below:

@barbie_tife_ commented:

"For eni to leave that spot without saying bye bye,e pain am."

@mz_tookee reacted:

"I don dey look for he and his food since."

@fifeoflagos stated:

"Nah ehoro Dey that plate or wetting."

@vv_348_ultrasensitive said:

"The love I have for this foodie cannot be quantified."

@timahs_thriftinabuja1 shared:

"Eni’s energy is contagious."

@theversatiletemi wrote:

"It's food Eni decided to sing no turning back for, tori Olorun."

Enioluwa laughs hard at Iyabo Ojo

Previously, Legit.ng had reported that Enioluwa had made fun of Iyabo Ojo at the airport as she was searching for her luggage.

A video had captured how Iyabo Ojo reacted while searching for her bags at the airport as she travelled to Tanzania. She was clearly confused while searching and trying to create a means of identity for her luggage.

Fans shared their take on how Enioluwa reacted to the way the actress was acting as they travelled together.

