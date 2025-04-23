An undergraduate at the University of Jos (UNIJOS) got very scared when she spotted Verydarkman in her school

While sharing a video of the self-acclaimed online police in her university, she shared why she could not approach him

Mixed reactions trailed the reason the lady gave, with some arguing that the female student just might have lost a rare opportunity

A University of Jos (UNIJOS) student, identified as @ash_leyoftiktok on TikTok, has shared a video of Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, in her institution of learning.

The young lady, who was excited at seeing the social media influencer, said she was so scared to approach him.

A UNIJOS student says she could not approach Verydarkman when she saw him in her school. Photo Credit: @verydarkblackman, TikTok/@ash_leyoftiktok

The short clip she posted captured Verydarkman pressing his phone on campus, just some metres away from a BMW car he reportedly came in.

Her video went viral on TikTok, attracting comments from fans of the self-acclaimed online police.

A female student of UNIJOS says she got very scared on seeing Verydarkman. Photo Credit: @verydarkblackman, TikTok/@ash_leyoftiktok

Why UNIJOS student was scared of Verydarkman

In the comment section of her video, the young lady said she was very scared to approach Verydarkman because of his muscles. In her words:

"He muscles were scary."

Internet users did not buy the excuse she gave. Some rued the opportunity the student missed for not approaching Verydarkman. The lady's video has amassed over 36k views at the time of this report.

Reactions trail video of Verydarkman in UNIJOS

Martins Oliver SAID:

"This girl for don get like 100k for account like this … you for hail him and he can even show love sharp sharp to even give a gist how d area be."

austyno said:

"My village hostel that year! nothing seem to have changed much about the hostel."

Richi3 said:

"Scared keh psn wei the be me like my elder brother."

Emeks said:

"Why u go fear to approach man of the people? @VDM. Bless up man."

Osinachi said:

"E good as you were scared meaning say him go dey safe."

Santos Bernard said:

"You saw your destiny helper you dey video am."

tizzyberry01 said:

"Why are uuu scare of him??he doesn't bite."

mañ øvf gracë said:

"U see destiny helper u day fear to go catch am yourself."

Ande said:

"You should have hailed him nicely he was there to provide water for you."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman had reacted to an arrest warrant issued against him and told the authorities where to find him.

Verydarkman mobbed by fans in Port Harcourt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Verydarkman was overwhelmed by fans during his visit to Port Harcourt.

"First time in port harcourt and I am having so much funnnnnnnn,just left stadium road bole and fish plaza…I still Dey enjoy," Verydarkman wrote as he shared a video from the visit.

In the video, a crowd followed Verydarkman and his pals to a local bole (local name for roasted plantain) joint. A woman could be heard appreciating Verydarkman for his activism. The clip melted hearts online.

