Radiogad and Deeone have both engaged in a social media war over an old video made by Verydarkman about Iyabo Ojo's daughter's

Deeone had shared the clip where Verdydarkman was making comments about Iyabo Ojo's daughter

Radiogad blasted him after realising that the clip was an old one, Deeone also didn't spare Radiogad in his reaction

It seemed that a social media war has kicked off between media personality, Destiny Ezeyin, better known as Radiogad, and reality show star, Aderombi Adedayo Martin, aka Deeone.

Deeone had shared an old video of social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, aka VDM where he was dragging Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo over her daughter, Priscilla.

Radiogad abuses Deeone in new video over VDM's clip about Priscilla Ojo. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@comediandeeone/@radiogad

Source: Instagram

Radiogad also reposted the video and dragged VDM for not wishing the actress well as her daughter was getting married to her Tanzania lover Juma Jux.

However, he later realised that the video was an old one and turned to blast Deeone for misleading him and other Nigerians.

The broadcaster, who called out Davido over his album, labelled Deeone as a failed content creator and a failed Big Brother housemate.

Radiogad called on Iyabo Ojo to get the reality star arrested and poured spit on him in his viral video.

Deeone reacts to Radiogad's video

Reacting to Radiogad's outburst, Deeone also drank water and poured spit on Radiogad.

Radiogad and Deeone exchange words over Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla and VDM. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

He affirmed that the video was an old one and questioned Radiogad for not making his research before reposing it.

Also taking a swipe at Verydarkman, comedian Deeone claimed that all the activist's videos were not new. He also alleged that all the evidences he claimed to have are old one as well.

The former Big Brother housemate made reference to the video where VDM called out Dr Reuben Abati. He claimed that the EFCC video evidence he claimed to possess was also an old one.

See the Instagram video here:

How fans reacted to Radiogad, Deeone's videos

Here are reactions compiled by Legit.ng about the two videos:

@kennyvegas96 stated:

"OG e mean say you sef no dey do research before you post?"

@sexyanny1290 said:

"I go worship Radiogad for life, na me tell am to pour deeworm spi."

@ezeugo_chamberlain wrote:

"Why you no verify first before making your video."

@mz_ebere.e wrote:

"U dat reposted it didn’t u know it was an old video???? Thank you sha pour an spit wella."

@scottyduchess said:

"I also pour him spit too for jumping into his kitchen."

@officersagacity shared:

"You right on dis one."

@felixmichaelasam stated:

"They cannot eat the same food they dish to others ."

@odogwupremium_ebere commented:

"See the way Deeone take water do spit. Radiogod commot body."

@dahvolee97 reacted:

"Person no even know who u dey support again self."

Deeone speaks about his colleagues

Legit.ng had reported that comedian Deeone had bragged about his popularity and that of some of his colleagues, who were ex-reality show stars.

He called the names of the reality stars who were still relevant till today and shared the reason the others were not.

However, not all fans agreed with him as they shared their opinion about his utterance in the comment section.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng