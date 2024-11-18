Peter Okoye's wife Lola Omotayo shared how she felt about him as he marked his 43rd birthday on Monday, November 18

The celebrity wife said that her husband is hardworking and has been through a lot, however, it has not stopped him from rising against all odds

She also prayed that God would continue to bless him, which spurred her fans to send in their birthday wishes

Lola Omotayo-Okoye, the wife of singer Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, penned her wishes for her husband Peter Okoye as he celebrated his 43rd birthday on November 18, 2024.

She wished the singer wisdom, good health, happiness, and God's favour. The 52-year-old mother of two noted that the celebrant faces every challenge with unwavering courage.

Besides, no matter what life throws his way, he always rises above it and comes out even stronger. She said the ability of the 43-year-old, who belonged to the defunct music group P-Square, to keep pushing no matter the obstacles, inspires her every day.

The celebrity wife encouraged him to be kind, hardworking, and humble. In addition, he should give thanks to his maker, and keep winning, and God would bless him always.

See Lola Omotayo's birthday post for Peter Okoye below:

Fans celebrate Peter Okoye's 43rd birthday

Lola Omotayo celebrates her wedding anniversary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Okoye of P-Square and his wife, Lola, were celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary.

Lola noted that through the highs and lows of life, they have stood by each other, creating a bond that has weathered the test of time.

The mother of two took a moment to acknowledge the kindness and steadfast support of her dear husband.

