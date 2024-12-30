Drama surged on social media after a video of Mr P, Peter Okoye, his wife Lola Omotayo, and Terry Apala surfaced on social media

They were at an event where Terry was performing when his wife began to dance seductively with the music star

Mr P, who could not ignore the situation, moved close to Terry Apala and warmed him for dancing in such a manner with his wife

Nigerian social media users feasted online after drama ensued between Peter Okoye, aka Mr P of PSquare, his wife, Lola Omotayo, and singer Terry Apala.

The three celebrities were in the same environment while Terry Apala's "Apala Disco", where he featured Wizkid, was playing in the background. Lola Omotayo seemed to enjoy the song as she began to dance with Terry Apala.

Fans react as Mr P's wife whines waist for Terry Apala. Credit: @peterpsqure, @terryapalaofficial

Source: Instagram

Things took a different turn when Lola suddenly bent over in front of the singer and started to whine her waist for him in her husband's presence.

Mr P swiftly walked over to Terry Apala and warned him. He laughed, and even after the warning, Lola Omotayo did not stop dancing with the singer.

Internet users shared their opinions about the scenario, adding that Terry did nothing wrong as Lola kept whining her waist for him.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Mr P's wife and Terry Apala's clip

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@iamandyblazey:

"Ur wife bend for another man."

@bigmikezyl:

"I won’t be surprised if they are in open relationship."

@afo.osha:

"Not Terry’s fault. He should talk to his wife that bent for him😂."

@doncj01:

"See person wife rocking another man in presence of her husband hmm."

@a_d_o_n_i_s_212:

"Na real mess up be this nothing wey anybody wan cap me."

@mrposolas:

"Shey na wife be this? Lol."

@austinnsweet:

"Mr P just try handle am like say it’s nothing serious but deep down he feel am."

@libra.attraction:

"Omo na d wife dey even find am 😂."

Lola Omotayo marks hubby's 43rd birthday

Legit.ng previously reported that Peter Okoye's wife, Lola Omotayo, shared how she felt about him as he marked his 43rd birthday.

The celebrity wife said her husband was hardworking and had been through a lot; however, this did not stop him from rising against all odds.

She also prayed that God would continue to bless him, which spurred her fans to send in their birthday wishes.

Source: Legit.ng