Omoni Oboli’s son, at 22, is married with a child, illustrating a stark contrast to the struggles of many Nigerians in their 40s who remain single

An X user highlights the disparity by noting that 40-year-old Nigerian men, unlike Omoni Oboli’s son, often have not achieved milestones like driving a car

The post reflects broader societal frustrations in Nigeria, where economic and infrastructural barriers hinder personal progress

The X user’s claim underscores the deep economic and social inequalities in Nigeria, where young people like Omoni Oboli’s son, potentially benefiting from family resources or international exposure, achieve milestones earlier.

Many Nigerians in their 40s struggle with unemployment, poverty, and limited access to opportunities, as evidenced by a 2024 Legit.ng report on a 40-year-old single Nigerian woman lamenting her inability to find a partner due to societal and economic pressures.

Omoni Oboli's son with his wife. Photo Credit: @omonioboli

Source: Twitter

This disparity is worsened by Nigeria’s infrastructural poverty, including unreliable electricity and poor transportation, which delay personal and professional growth, as noted in discussions on social media platforms.

Cultural expectations and marriage trends

In Nigeria, cultural expectations often pressure individuals to marry young, but economic realities frequently delay these milestones for many.

Social media amplifies these frustrations, with users expressing despair over stagnant progress, reflecting a broader cultural shift where traditional timelines no longer align with economic realities for most Nigerians.

See the post here;

Fans react to Omoni Oboli’s son’s early marriage

@desrtquin said;

People have no idea how much of our youth is wasted due to severe poverty and delay in every growth process. And I’m not tall about personal poverty, I’m talking about societal poverty, mindset and development poverty, infrastructural poverty etc

@freeminderco said;

The reason why I laugh whenever Nigerians talk about age, career and rship. I have seen 21yrs white married with two kids. I have seen 28yrs old at the peak of their career. Nigeria is the hell we all are running away from. Life is too easy up here and I wish many experience it.

@rukky_nate said;

If I begin talk, you go cry, me too go cry and everyone for the comment section go cry. In all, no be life we dey live for Nigeria. We are just existing.

@ODrekoboss4 said;

Environment is essential I always say this buh my mom tells me people in the village are making it, I will ask what’s her definition of making it? My vision and theirs aren’t the same,abeg make una pray for me I get US interview on Thursday

@WayneRubby said;

Me in Primary school. Graduate from uni at 21 years. Marry at 24. First child at 25. Family planning at 30 yrs, no more children. 50 yrs, already a grandpa. See me don pass marriage age and i no get serious relationship sef 😔😔

Omoni Oboli’s son celebrates his 21st birthday

In 2022, Legit.ng reported that Omoni Oboli celebrated her son Tobe’s 21st birthday, sharing videos of him receiving a customised diamond necklace.

X user compares Omoni Oboli's son who got married at 22 to single Nigerian men at 40. Photo Credit: @omonioboli

Source: Twitter

The actress posted heartfelt messages on Instagram, showcasing her pride in his milestones, including his culinary skills demonstrated in a family video.

This story highlights Tobe’s early achievements, providing context to his later marriage at 22.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng