Nollywood actor Richard Mofe Damijo and his wife, Jumobi Adegbesan, have celebrated their marriage milestone to the joy of fans

On December 29, 2024, the movie star took to Instagram to announce that they had clocked 24 years together as a married couple

Several netizens reacted to the good news by celebrating with RMD and his wife on their anniversary

Nollywood veteran actor Richard Mofe Damijo, aka RMD, and his wife, Jumobi Adegbesan, are celebrating their 24th wedding anniversary.

In a time where lots of celebrity marriages have been known to hit the rocks, the Nigerian actor has continued to give fans couple goals with his wife of over two decades.

Fans react as RMD and wife mark 24th wedding anniversary. Photos: @Mofedamijo

Source: Instagram

On December 29, 2024, the film star took to his Instagram account to announce that they had been married for 24 years, to the joy of numerous fans.

RMD posted romantic photos of himself with the mother of his kids and accompanied them with a heartwarming message to his partner.

He wrote:

“24 and counting…Thanking God for His grace and mercy, which are sufficient to overcome it all. Happy Wedding Anniversary Abiks.”

See the photos below:

Reactions as RMD and wife mark 24th wedding anniversary

RMD and his wife’s 24th wedding anniversary celebration was met with joy from several netizens. Read some of their comments below:

Mary.akpobome:

“Happy wedding anniversary to my people. May God continue to bless and uphold your union. I raise a glass to FOREVER 💜💜💜.”

mr__mett:

“Happy wedding Anniversary!!! Here's to the next 24! ❤️❤️🙌🙌.”

toluasanu:

“Congratulations and Happy anniversary papa and mama ❤️❤️.”

Vianniepr:

“Happy Wedding Anniversary to my beloved Papa and Mama.”

Kingjfranklyn:

“Congratulations my people. Many more to come. ❤️❤️❤️”

Chidimokeme:

“Happy Anniversary Boss. Cheers to many many more decades of bliss 🙌.”

Kween_sam:

“Happy anniversary to them, things we love to see.”

Officialqueenessy:

“Things I love to see 😍.”

Call_me_zeebaeby:

“All I see is a couple who decided to thug it out together in every situation..it took them lots of tolerance,patience,understanding and a whole lot more to get here..kudos and cheers to another 24 years and another 24 years again together 🥂.”

RMD's daughter graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Richard Mofe Damijo's daughter, Efemena, satisfied her father's expectations as she graduated from the prestigious American University of Towson.

The 63-year-old proud dad took to his official social media page to share the great news with his online family and colleagues.

RMD posted about five pictures from the event to celebrate his beautiful daughter, who looks just like him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng