Skit maker, Maraji has announced the birth of her second baby

She posted a picture of her baby and thanked God for the child

The content creator said that she welcomed the baby on Jan 1, 2024

Popular content creator, Gloria Olorunto, professionally known as Maraji, has welcomed her second baby with her Ghanaian husband.

Legit.ng had reported that the skit maker had gotten married to her beau in a low-key ceremony in 2021. She spoke about how her family was shocked about her marriage.

Skit maker Maraji welcomes second baby, shares photos. Photo credit @maraji

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram to gush over the latest addition to her family, she posted a picture of the baby but ensured the face was not seen.

She thanked God for her baby and wrote in the caption that she had the baby on New Year's Day.

This is coming a few months after the content creator expressed shock after she found out that she was pregnant for the second time.

See the post here:

Fans react to the post made by Maraji

Reactions have trailed the post made by the skit maker about having another baby. Here are some of the comments below:

@kelvin_demigod:

"Congratulations."

@tee_kuro:

"Glory to God Congratulations Gloria. What a way to kickstart the year."

@surelar:

"Thank you Jesus."

@etinosirrr:

"Congratulations. What a perfect way to start the year."

@shollycutie:

"Congratulations."

@iambisola:

"Congratulations Maraji."

@nkechiblessingsunday:

"Big big congratulations ."

@therealoyinda_:

"Whoop whoop! Congratulations."

@mercyfamilusi:

"Awwww my birthday mate! Big congratulations."

@realmercyaigbe:

"Awww my birthday mate. Congratulations."

@fafa_sun:

"Congratulations and happy new year."

Source: Legit.ng