Stephanie Okereke Linus is celebrating her 14 years of marriage to her husband, Linus Idahosa

The Nollywood star shared a never-before-seen pre-wedding video from her big day that took place in Paris

The throwback footage revealed the presence of her colleague Genevieve Nnaji and media host Frank Edoho, triggering reactions online

Nollywood actress Stephanie Okereke Linus and her spouse, Linus Idahosa, are celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary.

The movie star took to Instagram to post never-before-seen footage from her pre-wedding boat voyage as she reflected on their journey.

She mentioned that 14 years ago, they said yes to forever, and 14 years later, they are still sailing, buoyed by grace, moored in love, and strengthened by each season they have shared.

According to Stephanie, the view from their pre-wedding trip depicts a beginning that is purposeful, unwavering, lovely, and ahead of its time rather than just a recollection. She claimed that she and her spouse are still travelling with a stronger vision, a wiser purpose, and a deeper love.

The throwback footage revealed the attendance of the actress’ colleague Genevieve Nnaji, who spoke during the gathering, and media host Frank Edoho, who anchored the event.

She wrote:

"On a Boat in Paris. Never-before-seen footage from our pre-wedding Boat cruise; young, dreamy, and completely smitten. Two hearts. One dream. Drifting on the Seine; young, hopeful, and full of wonder. April 21st, 2012; we said yes to forever.

"Years later, we’re still sailing; steadied by grace, anchored in love, and strengthened by every season we’ve shared. This glimpse from our pre-wedding cruise captures more than a memory… it captures a beginning; intentional, unshaken, beautiful, and ahead of its time. We’re still cruising deeper in love, wiser in purpose, and stronger in vision. Happy Anniversary to us; from Paris, with purpose.

See her post below:

Netizens react to Stephanie Okereke’s video

ruthiserma said:

"Still one of the best wedding memories you gave us..happy anniversary ."

chic_cah_

"I remember this wedding . This is the most classy , fairy tale Nigerian wedding ever ! Congrats to you and many more years of bliss 😍."

glowwithlu said:

"This was when wedding videos weren’t a thing. Still is one of the most beautiful I’ve ever seen."

salmahanifa52 said:

"Juma and priscy is the best so far set the bar so high."

nma.official__ wrote;

"@officialprettybliss babe this is everything I want. No plenty noise, just I and my man in our own space !!!! God I see this, my heart wants this, and I trust you to bring this for me. Amen 😍."

pleasantchinwe said:

"This wedding is still the wedding of all weddings. They didn’t choose trend they created theirs hence everything still looks like it was just yesterday. Girl is a Queen who got herself a King. I love love her ! Stephanie is Elegance, grace, style, and beautiful ."

fatima_aji said:

"So beautiful 😍!! Even as of today, it’s still one of the classiest I have ever seen!Happy Wedding Anniversary to them! "

Stephanie Okereke unviels second son

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress and her husband, Linus Idahosa, introduced their beloved second child to the world on Sunday, August 13, 2023.

The veteran movie star shared a lovely picture of her second son to inform her fans and followers of her latest blessing.

Stephanie further disclosed that his dedication had been held as she revealed the names her son would be called.

Source: Legit.ng