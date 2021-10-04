Veteran Nollywood actress, Stephanie Okereke Linus has clocked a year older and her husband made it a special occasion for her

The movie star was treated to a lovely birthday surprise by her man when she least expected it to happen

Stephanie gushed at the beautiful arrangement and noted how her man in collaboration with friends made it a special occasion

Popular Nigerian movie star, Stephanie Okereke Linus, turned a new age in October 2021 and she took to social media to tell fans how the day went.

The celebrated actress’ day was made special than ever after her husband gave her a huge birthday surprise.

In the post on her social media page, she noted that her man threw her a surprise birthday party and explained how it went.

Actress Stephanie Linus' husband throws her surprise birthday party. Photos: Stephanie Okereke Linus

According to the mother of one, she already told her man that she wanted to stay at home and relax but that did not stop him.

Stephanie’s man made sure she woke up to a spa treatment and when she later dressed up and went downstairs, the whole place was well decorated with balloons, flowers and more.

She wrote:

“I told him that this year I just wanted to have a lazy day, sit at home, eat, watch movies with him and do literally nothing but this man just can’t stop pulling surprises...

So, I woke up to a spa treatment that took a very long while, then boom... I dressed up and came downstairs to the whole house lit up with bright shining lights, beautiful balloons, flowers, gifts and décor.

Not stopping there, the actress recounted how her friends made her believe they wanted to have birthday cakes delivered to her, only for her to meet them in her home, ready to celebrate.

However, the actress seemed very pleased with the whole surprise and praised her husband for creating an atmosphere that would let her unleash because she needed to dance.

She also gushed over the whole arrangement and thanked her husband for pulling it off.

Stephanie wrote:

“I had Friends stylishly calling me that they needed to drop my birthday cake cause I told them... ‘I no wan do anything o’! Only to come down and meet them waiting for me.

Mehn... this My husband knew I needed to dance and that’s why he created the atmosphere for me to unleash.

I had extreme fun with the most lively house-warmers.

To my soulmate, thank you and I am grateful for having such a beautiful soul as you. Love you always.”

