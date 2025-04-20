Speed Darlington has accused Portable of using "juju" after suffering a shoulder injury in their boxing bout

Portable defeated Speed Darlington via technical knockout (TKO) in the second round of the celebrity boxing match

Victory marks Portable's second win in high-profile celebrity boxing events

The much-anticipated celebrity boxing match between Nigerian entertainers Portable and Speed Darlington came to a dramatic end on Saturday night, with Portable emerging victorious by technical knockout.

But what should have been a clear-cut win quickly turned into controversy, as Speed Darlington accused his opponent of using supernatural powers, popularly called “juju,” to secure the win.

Portable has been celebrating his victory over rival Speed Darlington in a boxing match. Photo credit: Instablog

Source: Twitter

The event, tagged “Chaos In The Ring”, took place at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Lagos and was sanctioned by the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control, PUNCH Sunday Extra reported.

Fans were excited to see the two controversial artists settle their long-running social media beef in the ring.

However, the bout ended sooner than expected when Speed Darlington refused to continue after the first round, citing a shoulder injury.

Speed Darlington blames juju for defeat

Portable wasted no time in celebrating his victory as the singer posted a triumphant message on Instagram, saying, “Champion forever. I believe in (those) who believe in me. Na God dey run am. Orilomo.”

Portable reportedly received N20 miliion from Afrobeats global star Burnaboy for defeating Speed Darlington. Photo by Africa News Hub

Source: Twitter

Later, he added, “Joy full my body, money don land,” a nod to the prize money he took home after the win.

Meanwhile, Speed Darlington, visibly frustrated, posted a video on X (formerly Twitter), where he suggested that something unnatural caused his shoulder to dislocate.

“I no know Wetin happen whether na juju wey Portable carry come, I never tire, my shoulder just dislocated,” he said in Pidgin English.

Speaking further in English, he added, “I felt it was because I was swinging wide. The ambulance on ground fixed my dislocated shoulder but I was told not to continue because it might lead to surgery.”

Speedy also expressed regret over not using spiritual means himself, saying:

“The painful thing now is the money given to Portable. He’ll go now and be lavishing the money. It’s painful. I’ll have done my own juju.”

The boxing match had been preceded by weeks of intense social media sparring between the two musicians, culminating in a heated weigh-in on Friday where both had to be physically separated by security.

For Portable, this victory marks his second win in a celebrity boxing bout, following his 2023 triumph over Nollywood actor Charles Okocha.

As for Speed Darlington, questions remain over his readiness and physical fitness for such events.

Whether juju was involved or not, the event has set the internet abuzz, with fans debating the legitimacy of the outcome and the future of celebrity boxing in Nigeria.

Portable tipped for Olympic Games

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the founder of Golden Gloves Boxing Club, Abayomi Ojo Oyeleye, has reacted to the boxing bout between Nigerian musicians Portable and Speed Darlington.

Oyeleye, has stated that Nigerian musician Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has the potential to represent Nigeria at the Olympics if he meets one key condition.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng