Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, defeated Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington, in a celebrity boxing bout on Saturday

Portable dominated the match, causing enough damage that Darlington failed to return for the second round, declaring the Zazu crooner the winner by Technical Knockout

A boxing coach has since praised Portable’s performance, stating that the street-pop artist has the potential to represent Nigeria at the upcoming Olympic Games in Los Angeles

The founder of Golden Gloves Boxing Club, Abayomi Ojo Oyeleye, has reacted to the boxing bout between Nigerian musicians Portable and Speed Darlington.

Both boxers delivered an exciting performance in the highly anticipated Chaos in the Ring, held at the Balmoral Event Centre in Lagos State.

The match ended abruptly when Speed Darlington failed to return for the second round due to an injury to his right hand.

Oyeleye says Portable can represent Nigeria

Coach of the Borno State Boxing Association, Abayomi Ojo Oyeleye, has stated that Nigerian musician Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has the potential to represent Nigeria at the Olympics if he meets one key condition.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Oyeleye said the Ogun-born artist surprised many boxing fans with his performance against Speed Darlington in the recent celebrity boxing match.

The Lagos-based coach noted that while Portable showed promise, he must take his boxing training more seriously to maintain fitness and prepare for future opportunities. He said:

“I enjoyed the celebrity boxing bout between Portable and Speed Darlington. All I can say is that the zazu crooner can represent Nigeria at the Olympics,” Oyeleye said jokingly.

“Portable and Speed Darlington gave a good account of themselves, but the zazu crooner proved to be a worthy opponent. He will have to do more if he meets a professional boxer.

“Boxing is one of the most exciting sports in the world and was the first to win Nigeria an Olympic medal, thanks to our father, Elder Nojim Maiyegun, in 1964.

“The celebrity boxing bout brought great media attention to the sport, and hopefully, we can capitalise on that momentum.”

Fans continue to react

More fans on X have continued to share their reactions to Saturday’s celebrity boxing bout between Portable and Speed Darlington.

@waleolayemi93 said:

"Portable wey don tay for jungle na in you wan fight,

@tbaba22 wrote:

"Portable is still undefeated o.

@funchrix2luv added:

"Even If Portable was weak and he is to fight Speed Darlington again, he would still beat him hands down on the street fight.

@justkency said:

"There is no argument here. I am only interested in how Akpi explain his defeat.

@valentinowpg wrote:

"But wait why Speed Dey box like a lady 🤣 😊

Portable challenges Joshua

Legit.ng earlier reported that Street-pop sensation Portable has called out former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua for a boxing match and demanded 100 million naira as his appearance fee.

The musician downplayed his previous bout with Speed Darlington, clarifying that it was just to promote his colleague's upcoming show in April.

Meanwhile, the British boxer is in Nigeria, recovering after his 2024 loss to Daniel Dubois, sighted jogging on the streets of Lagos.

