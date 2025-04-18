A somber mood has enveloped the Nollywood community following the untimely deaths of rising actor

Evans and Director of Photography Nnunu died in an incident that occurred in Owerri, Imo State after a filming session

According to reports, the producer celebrated the crew's efforts with consumables an dthsi was when the tragedy struck

The entire Nollywood is reeling in shock after the sudden deaths of talented young actor Evans and Director of Photography Nnunu.

As reported by Nollywood fimmaker, Stanley Ontop, the incident occurred in Owerri, Imo State, following a film shoot where the producer treated the crew to drinks to celebrate their hard work.

Tragedy strikes as Nollywood loses two of their own in Owerri. Credit: @stanley_ontop

Source: Instagram

Reports indicate that after consuming the beverages, Evans, Nnunu, and a few other crew members began experiencing severe symptoms, including vomiting and intense pain.

Despite attempts to provide first aid, their conditions worsened rapidly, prompting a rush to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Owerri.

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

Tragically, Evans and Nnunu were pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. Two other crew members who consumed the drinks are currently receiving treatment, with their conditions being closely monitored.

The Imo State Police Command has initiated a thorough investigation into the incident and will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. As the investigation unfolds, the Nollywood community mourns the loss of two promising talents who showed immense potential in the industry.

Fan shave shared their thoughts and prayers with the families, friends, and colleagues of Evans and Nnunu during this difficult time.

Watch the sad clip below:

Fans mourn demise of Nollywood members

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@iamjeda2 said:

"Please people should develop the habit of always having Activated Charcoal. They should give those 2 activated charcoal now."

@stephgoldvin4 said:

"Calypso kwa??? 😢😢😢 wia did they get it from??"

@kelvsing said:

"Noting fit make me dey drink with Grop of people my drink dey always dey with me I dye buy my drink myself n I can't drop it down."

@danielskenty said:

"Fake Calypso suspected! Those doing fake product because of money are very evil. Especially things we consume through our mouth."

@bensonokonkwo_official_ said:

"😮😮God have mercy stanly they should investigate this matter properly 😢😢😢😢."

Tragedy strikes as Nollywood loses two of their own in Owerri. Credit: @stanley_ontop

Source: Instagram

@ik_simo007 said:

"This is getting too much nollywood can never get better Nawaoo 💔."

@jenny_oma3 said:

"Almost same period that JP and other crew members died😢😢."

@cindyabazie said:

"Thank God for the two survivors , May God be praised. May the souls of Evans and Nunu Rest In Peace😢😢😢😢."

@christianauju3 said:

"Fake drink can't kill them immediately let them do proper investigation oo."

@mabel9091 said:

"So sad 😞 May their soul Rest In Peace."

Nollywood Actress Nkechi Nweje Passes On

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, the Nollywood movie industry was thrown into mourning following the death of actress Nkechi Nweje Nkechi.

Nweje's death was confirmed by her colleague and producer Stanley Ontop who shared details surrounding her shocking demise.

The likes of Destiny Etiko, and Chizzy Alichi, among others have taken to social media to mourn the late Nkechi Nweje.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng