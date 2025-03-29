P riscilla Ojo and her husband Juma Jux were at a cinema to show support for Iyabo Ojo's newly released movie Labake Olododo

Videos have also emerged online showing Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux's meet and greet with excited

A video, however, stood out as Nigerian netizens suggested it was proof that Priscilla Ojo and her husband will have twins as their first children

Priscilla Ojo, daughter and second child of actress Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo, and her husband, singer Juma Jux, continued to enjoy their stay in Nigeria.

Amid claims that Priscilla and her man her in the country towards preparation for their Nigerian wedding, the duo have been spotted at events in Lagos.

Following the release of Iyabo's movie Labake Olododo her colleagues, including her daughter and son-in-law have been been turning up at cinemas to meet up with fans and movie lovers.

Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux spotted with twin babies at Lagos cinema. Credit: itspriscy

Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux meet fans at cinema

Fun videos have emerged on social media showing how Priscilla and Juma were received by excited fans at a cinema in Lagos.

A clip also captured the moment Priscilla announced free popcorn for the first twenty people.

Another video showed Priscilla and her husband with twins during a meet and greet with fans as they posed for pictures.

Priscilla Ojo and her husband meet fans at Lagos cinema. Credit: its.priscy

Watch video showing how Priscilla and Juma Jux arrived at Lagos cinema below:

See video of Priscilla Ojo announcing free popcorn for the first 20 fans

Watch another video of Priscilla Ojo and her husband with twins:

Netizens predict Priscilla and Juma Jux to welcome twins

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video as some superstitious netizens claimed the unexpected link up between Priscilla Ojo, her husband and the twins was not coincidental.

Read the reactions below:

d_impeccable_online_store said:

"This couple nna sure say nna never jaz me so. Continue honestly I love your love and I pray God in his infinite mercy continually be your guide and protector."

horpeyemi_1 said:

"That is how u guys we carry una twins soon injn."

shiwoku_ said:

"Very soon, Juma Jux and Priscilia Hadiza will have beautiful twins in Jesus name."

lilianchizzy24 reacted:

"It wasn't a coincidence, this is just a sign.May God bless you two."

mdsessentialsuk said:

"I wish you guys this kind of blessing 2 twins boys has your first born."

romokeyinusa wrote:

"Wow twins is coming."

owoeyeesther45 said:

"Incoming twins parent."

kemtoplan_ltd said:

"Priscilla is definitely having 2boys first."

kofoworolaabenni wrote:

"Facebook people go recreate this ”priscy and her Tanzania husband welcomes twins in Nigeria congratulations to them."

Priscy Ojo's husband exposes chat with Nigerian lady

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Priscilla Ojo's husband, who introduced his wife to the former president of Tanzania, ignited an online debate.

Juma shared a message he received from a Nigerian lady.

Apparently, the lady reached out to Juma Jux to inform him of her desire to get married to one of his Tanzanian brothers. She went on to say that she does not mind converting to Islam.

