Afrobeats singer Kizz Daniel teams up with Grammy icon Angelique Kidjo and Johnny Drille on his first single of the year

The song, ‘Police’ delivers upbeat vibes, a witty love story, and infectious rhythm

Track marks the first release from Kizz Daniel’s upcoming album

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Tobiloba Anidugbe, also known as Kizz Daniel, is out with a new song to kick-start the rollout for his next studio album.

The song titled ‘Police’, the singer's first single of the year, was released on Friday, and the singer shared a trailer of the official video on his Instagram page.

On the song, Kizz Daniel featured legendary six-time Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo and Mavin Records’ singer-songwriter, Johnny Drille.

Kizz Daniel cups a song with mulitple Grammy award winner Angelique Kidjo and Johnny Drille. Photos: @kizzdaniel, @angeliquekidjo, @johnnydrille

Produced by MOG Beatz, Blaise Beatz, and Johnny Drille, the song has been praised for its irresistible melody and witty lyrics.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the singer expressed frustration at how some of his fans turned every social media interaction into asking him for money.

However, his new song blends Afrobeat, soul, and global influences with a humorous and romantic story about love and timing. Kizz Daniel hilariously sings about calling the police on his lover for being “too fine,” as their busy lives keep them apart.

Angelique Kidjo adds a legendary touch while Johnny Drille delivers smooth, heartfelt vocals. Both features expressed their excitement in working with Vado, as his fans fondly call Kizz Daniel.

Multiple Grammy winner, Angelique also blessed the song with her vocals. Photos: @angeliquekidjo.

Angelique Kidjo had reacted:

"Yeah!!!!!'

Johnny Drille, on his part, wrote:

"Let’s freaking goooooo!!!"

See the trailer of the music video here:

Kizz Daniel's fans react to 'Police'

The artist left fans buzzing after sharing a snippet of his new work with Angelique Kidjo and Johnny Drille. Read some of their reactions as gathered by Legit.ng below:

Nollywood actress Kemity wrote:

"Uncle K, no worry you bad, Even if you cough I will stream am well well'

@wf_khalifa23 comment reads:

"Vadoooo just too good Ahswr"

@temi_ajao reacted:

"Even if you cough, I’ll stream it"

@demola_sg commented:

"@kizzdaniel Live Long and excel much more this one enter uncle K"

@ksquare_himself wrote:

"Greatest of them all"

@caftenofficials compared the song to legendary singer Bright Chimezie's song with the same title:

"Bright Chimezie Police ehh the black man wey dey here is committing 🔥🔥 jam jam"

