Nigerian singer Davido’s recent exchange with a male fan has drawn the attention of social media users

A video made the rounds showing the moment an overzealous fan got too close to the singer during a photo session

Davido’s question to the male fan was also captured in the video, and it raised a lot of reactions from netizens

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido’s photo session with fans almost turned into a ‘smooch’ with one of his male fans.

Just recently, the music star who is getting set to release his new album, 5IVE, allowed fans to take pictures with him during a photo session. However, one moment stood out and caused social media headlines.

Davido stops overzealous male fan in viral video. Photos: @davido, @gistme9j / X

Source: Instagram

A video made the rounds showing the moment an overzealous male fan got too close to Davido during the photo session. The fan who was all smiles was seen adjusting his seating position to get even closer to the singer while people tried to capture them on camera.

Davido seemed disturbed by this and put out his arm to enforce his boundaries. However, the excited fan could not be stopped, and he continued to get too close to the singer. This made the 30BG boss stop mid-pose and ask if the fan was trying to kiss him. In an American accent, Davido said:

“You tryna kiss me?”

Davido’s question caused an outburst of laughter in the room, but the excited fan still made sure he moved his face close to the singer’s own while they posed for their photo and eventually got the picture taken.

See the clip below:

Reactions as Davido stops excited fan from ‘kissing’ him

The exchange between Davido and the overzealous fan who got too close for the singer’s comfort got netizens talking after the video went viral:

Ken_klasic said:

“I too like this he bodyguard 😍.”

Superwoman9ja said:

“There is what is called proxemics. That is an invasion of personal space.”

Ayotundeakinsola said:

“The bouncer is standing on business.”

Megan_the_lary said:

“David is so chilled and playful 👏.”

Successfulb001 wrote:

“I sure say that bouncer no snap that last picture of the the guy wife and Baddest.”

Jessica_alterego said:

“😂 David is too chill. If na burna, teeth for drop 😂.”

_cherii_coco said:

“The fan is really in love with Davido 😂.”

Iam_ddr wrote:

“No leave am with Davido alone o.”

Pitch_drey said:

“See ehn if men had opportunity to knack their fellow man for money , fame or favors. They go do am 😂. See as the guy wan undress Davido.”

Deeboyconcepts said:

“The guy wan kiss am?”

Blackstarr.0.0.1 said:

“Some guys sha 😂.”

Incredible_mimi_ wrote:

“That guy get luck say no be naija both him and his wife for don collect punch from Lati 😂😂😂😂 thanks OBO for making the man’s dreams become real ❤️.”

Davido stops an overexcited male fan from 'kissing' him in video. Photo: @davido / IG

Source: Instagram

Davido shares photo of jollof rice he cooked

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido showed off his cooking skills on social media for the umpteenth time.

Just recently, Davido took to his Snapchat page to share a video of himself in the process of preparing jollof rice, which is one of Nigeria’s most popular dishes. In the clip, the 30BG boss was seen focusing intently on the tomatoes he was cutting on a chopping board.

Source: Legit.ng