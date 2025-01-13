Influencer Priscy Ojo has shared the date of her upcoming wedding to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux

She also spoke about the number of babies she would like to have in the union and when she would have them

In a video, the daughter of actress Iyabo Ojo revealed how her mother feels about Juma Jux, which spurred massive reactions

Influencer Priscilla 'Priscy' Ojo has opened up about when she will get married to her fiancé and Tanzania singer Juma Jux.

In an interview shared by Rick Media TV, she said she would be getting married in 2025 and it would be held in Nigeria and Tanzania.

Priscy Ojo reveals where she would hold her wedding. Image credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

Speaking about the number of children she desires, she jokingly said 16. She later noted that she wished that God would bless her and her partner with babies.

According to Priscy, her mother Iyabo Ojo, who is a Nollywood actress, loves Juma Jux. She added that there was no one who did not love her fiancé because he had a likable personality.

Priscy Ojo and Juma Jux's relationship

In 2024, 23-year-old Priscilla broke the internet with the announcement of her relationship with Juma Jux. Both of them shared lovey-dovey pictures and videos which mesmerised their fans.

Juma Jux visited Nigeria and was warmly received by Iyabo Ojo and Priscy's close pal Enioluwa Adeoluwa, among others. Whenever Priscy visited Tanzania, Juma Jux and his family were also warm to her.

Nigerians have anticipated the wedding of the lovers and fans noted that it would be a star-studded ceremony considering how Iyabo Ojo turns up for other people's events.

Watch Priscy's first video below:

See Priscy Ojo's second video below:

Reactions as Priscy Ojo reveals wedding date

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Priscy Ojo's interview below:

@lummiebeautyempire:

"She is intelligent answering the interviewer and I love it for her."

@hdc_underwears:

"Egbami keee which one is you want to av his baby before marriage. Are you a joker."

@smm_accessoriess_uk:

"I so much in love with all her answers, she is very intelligent. Well done to Queen mother, your daughter is representing."

@6170silvia:

"Kindergarten journalist. See mumu questions."

@dockyfunds:

"Omoh internet no fit sweet if Juma Jux later go give Pricilla breakfast to chop. and break her heart."

@peluola_26:

"Isn't it too early for this? Abeg laaro Monday."

@priscy_juma_affairsjp25:

"She is the intelligent queen of Juma. See how she answered the very demure, very mindful."

@sarry_heart:

"Such a brilliant response."

@mamacitaa_suwa:

"The interviewer asking dumb questions."

@aniblessing5:

"Wow responsible girl."

Juma Jux speaks about Nigerian jollof

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo's son-in-law, Juma Jux, had shared his take on Nigerian jollof rice and pepper soup.

In his music video, the singer's fiancée, Priscilla Ojo, gave him jollof rice and pepper soup, and his reaction made her laugh.

His take on Nigerian jollof rice and pepper soup got the attention of social media users who supported him.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng