Nigerian actor Yul Edochie had the attention of the internet following his actions towards his first daughter Danielle’s birthday

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Danielle Edochie added a new year on April 10, with fans and celebrities celebrating he

While he was yet to acknowledge his daughter’s new age, he went on to share clips of him and Judy’s sons sharing fun moments

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie who is yet to overcome the backlash he received for ignoring his daughter Danielle on her birthday, showed off his sons with second wife Judy Austin.

Legit.ng earlier reported that upcoming preacher has faced criticism for missing his first child and only daughter’s birthday.

Yul Edochie gets many talking with how handled daughter's birthday.

Source: Instagram

On Thursday, April 10, Yul Edochie’s estranged wife, May Edochie and other celebrities celebrated the actor’s first child’s birthday.

Yul Edochie seemed not to have been online throughout the entire celebration. A close look at his page showed that the frequent social media user made no single post on his daughter’s day.

The following day, after the buzz around Danielle’s day had reduced, the filmmaker posted a scene from his upcoming movie project.

As was to be expected, his fans and followers stormed his page with questions on why he didn't celebrate his daughter's birthday.

Yul Edochie shows off sons with Judy Austin

Following the online backlash, the filmmaker shared a video of himself and his second wife's sons playing with their car's steering wheel.

Judy's voice could be heard in the background, capturing the father-son moment.

Yul who was yet to say anything about his daughter’s new age, wrote:

“Fun time with my boys. They’re growing so fast.”

See his post below:

How May celebrated her daughter

May, like a proud mum, shared breathtaking photos of the birthday celebrant while gushing over how her daughter was set to give runway makers a run for their money with her confidence, grace and sophistication.

The mum of four also expressed joy at how Danielle, whom she described as her 'mini-me', has grown into a strong, beautiful, and kind young woman.

Yul Edochie posts sons with second wife Judy Austin.

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Yul Edochie's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

oilgas_25 said:

"Make una do return that car back to Queen May na she buy am."

favy_avys said:

"Like this life ehhhh, you marry husband of your youth, have complete no of children that you both planned, raised them together till they were so grown, then suddenly the man leaves you to another woman and start raising new kids, forget about the ones you had together in your most youthful days. This still looks like a movie earnestly."

judybestuniquehairs said:

"Devil just gave u Judy Austin as punishment for all the cheating u done against may edochie when u are deceiving in the name of marriage."

mayerblessing said:

"This your children no Dey talk?"

mummytwinstv wrote:

"Tufiakwa I reject this type of story in my lineage and my kids. God forbid."

brimstone9269 wrote:

Well it's too late. I hope in the nearest future, you will eventually put aside ego and rewrite your wrong. Many have gone this way, the end result is usually regret. You can't build a happy family with a foundation of lies, manipulation and adultery.

judybestuniquehairs said:

ogedixon said:

"Growing where? See as e dey look the pikin like he's willing him to read his fingers. Eeyaaa. Take them to special needs school but I doubt it you can afford it though."

May Edochie pens tribute to Junior Pope

Legit.ng previously reported that May Edochie joined colleagues in the entertainment industry to pen a heartfelt tribute to Junior Pope on his first anniversary.

May, who posted pictures of the late actor's family, shared what she missed about him.

She also prayed to God to give Junior Pope's wife strength and inspiration to fully resume her business.

