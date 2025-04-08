Comedian Deeone, in a new video, has made a bold claim about Verydarkman's disappearance from social media in 24 hours

Deeone, who also alleged that the social media critic was deported from China, went further by claiming what VDM has been doing off social media

The comedian's claim in the video has stirred up reactions, as some critics of VDM also taunted him

Comedian and former BBNaija reality star Aderombi Adedayo, better known as Deeone, has resumed calling out social media critic Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman.

After Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu made a bold claim against Verydarkman, following his trip to China, Deeone also made another allegation against the critic.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Maduagwu, in a viral video, caught the attention of many with his allegation that VDM wouldn’t be allowed in China anymore if he tried to.

According to Maduagwu, the TikTok star was deported, which triggered the reactions.

Deeone makes bold claims about VDM

The comedian, who also claimed he was aware of Verydarkman's deportation from China, said he didn't make it known publicly because of security reasons.

Deeone in a message to VDM's fans also claimed the social media critic had been offline in the last 24 hours because he has been begging.

"He has been begging out of regret, when they deported him from China, I decided not take about it for security reason," Deeone said in part.

Watch Deeone's video as he makes new claim against VDM:

Reactions trail Deeone's claim about VDM

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video as some netizens subtly criticised VDM. Read the comments below:

seyi_martins1 said:

"Struggling to understand your point or motives gangan."

plus1._ reacted:

"The first quarter of this year is gone, and VDM is not saying anything about the NGO money. He should let us know what he has done with the money so far and how much is left. The same people accusing politicians of stealing public funds will still come and defend VDM on this and probably ask if i contributed to the NGO."

honeyk7777 wrote:

"Hmmm he who get hear make him hear. In naija follow no one cos everybody

abiola.animasahun wrote:

"I ready fight my father if he go against VDM so pe purrrrrrr."

tiffanydamilola12 wrote:

"so he was truly deported from China? Okowen."

prince_john6619 reacted:

"This guy dn craze i swear, too much cho cho cho still no evidence attached."

amebo1ofafrica said:

"His dirty pride wont let him do the needful. Na who d fight brother and sister for vdm I blame."

gheballo reacted:

"Bros you don’t know anything about deportation, if he was deported from China 🇨🇳 then there will be no way for him to land in Ghana 🇬🇭 or Ivory Coast 🇨🇮 before coming to his Country Nigeria 🇳🇬. Once you’re been deported from a Country you must land directly to your country 💯. So stop saying trash online out of ignorance."

Was VDM interrogated by Chinese Police?

Legit.ng previously reported that the critic trended on the Nigerian social media space during his time in China.

This came on the heels of his fallout with comedian Deeone.

A report claimed that VDM was invited by Chinese police, and while the reasons are yet to be known, people called on the attention of the EFCC.

