The legal case between online activist Verydarkman and Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin has surfaced online

Legit.ng recalls that the legal conflict comes from Prophet Fufeyin's charges of defamation against VDM

Prophet Fufeyin’s lawyer, Ihensekhien Samuel, shared a recent update on the court proceedings, triggering reactions online

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Nyanya has deferred judgment in the ongoing legal dispute between Jeremiah Fufeyin, founder of the Delta State-based Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry (CMDM), and activist Martin 'Verydarkman (VDM)' Otse.

Recall that in April, Ihensekhien Samuel, Mr Fufeyin's counsel, indicated that Justice A.Y. Shafa heard all of his client's ongoing applications as well as VDM's preliminary objection.

Mr Samuel also stated that VDM committed not to make any additional defamatory statements against the plaintiff or interfere with the legal processes.

The judge deferred judgment until 2 July, but no more proceedings took place until Thursday.

However, in a statement made following Thursday's court session, Mr Samuel revealed that Justice Shafa imposed a full injunction against VDM and dismissed his arguments in the current case.

“The FCT High Court today in two court rulings against Verydarkman dismissed all preliminary objections filed by Verydarkman and instead granted a complete interlocutory order of status quo ante bellum till the final suit is determined in respect of the case filed by Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Funfenyi of Deliverance Mercyland International Ministry in Warri, Delta State.

“The FCT High Court today in its court proceedings delivered the court ruling upon hearing the motion on notice of interlocutory injunctive orders filed by Prophet Jeremiah Funfenyi, counsel Ihensekhien Samuel, before the court”, Mr Samuel said in the statement."

He stated that the court considered and resolved the three concerns made in VDM's preliminary objections in response to Mr. Jeremiah's lawsuit.

According to him, the court dismissed VDM's preliminary objections as without merit and purely technical.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to VDM and Fufeyin’s saga

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iamccgbems said:

"It’s obvious the judge has been compromised."

big_blau117 said:

"That court don mad bro so he should keep selling rubbish products."

gracey_madeit said:

"Come and explain who gave you the information of the kpaing of Mohbad ooo."

pappyjay_001 said:

"Nah only VDM dem ban, y'all others should start posting pls."

aktmeketino said:

"No be kuku seller's fault... Na awon onibara ( Buyers )😂😂😂 More sales 🙏🙏🙏😂."

felix_blinkson said:

"Oya who gave u the information about what lead to Moh’s de4th una don join kpia Moh abi una no go rest."

queenlyn_i said:

"Of course he don buy them with plenty funds 😂."

hypegad said:

"Religion and politics 5&6 ,open your third eye 👀."

don_perezzo said:

"Who told you that it was ear infection that kpai MOH?"

official_tantoluwa said:

"😂😂😂😂😂see his dopemu followers ranting under comment section."

swt_16_benny said:

"Let’s wait till Sunday 😂. Testimony go surplus 😂😂😂."

trucebeats wrote:

"If the country works, The pastor should be locked up for the rest of his life 🤦."

gbaralesuzor01 said:

"So Court bars someone from saying the truth but allows the one that tells lies to continue? Una say wetin Dey happen for Naija Judiciary??."

