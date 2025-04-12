Nigerian singer Kcee made it to the frontline of blogs following his recent media appearance on Tea With Tay podcast

The highlife artist in an interview with internet personality Temisan Emmanuel mentioned that he dated actress Ebube Nwagbo

Speaking further on their relationship, the Limpopo break out star shared what would have become of them, triggering reactions online

Nigerian singer Kcee whose real name is Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo has opened up about his romance with famed Nollywood actress Ebube Nwagbo.

The Ojapiano hitmaker revealed that they were the talk of the town at the time and were on the verge of marrying before their relationship ended.

Kcee gives details of his romance with actress Ebube Nwagbo. Credit: @poshesteb, @iamkcee

Source: Instagram

Kcee disclosed this in a recent episode of the Tea With Tay podcast, hosted by media personality Temisan Emmanuel.

He furher said they were often seen together at events and regularly made headlines, especially since he had a thing for dating actresses during that time.

In his words: “My scandals were before social media became rampant. I was just about young boy dating one actress. Me and actresses were always headlining the papers. I love actresses back then. Who wouldn’t?

“I can’t name all the actresses I have dated but I will mention that our relationship was everywhere; Ebube Nwagbo. Our relationship was always on the front covers of newspapers. And we usually sit on the front row of every red carpet show.

“We were close to getting married. Whatever that happened, happened.”

Kcee opens up about his past. Credit: @iamkcee

Source: Instagram

Kcee got married to his wife Ijeoma in 2010. They have two children. Actress Ebube Nwagbo is currently single.

Watch him talk below:

Netizens react singer Kcee’s confession

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

hersexylency wrote:

"Even after he married his wife, he couldn’t let Ebube go, cos he “supposedly “ loved her, but his mum preferred Ijeoma… Ebube became the most hated for continuing to date her boyfriend turned married man… Paper news was lit back in the day ooo. Hints, hearts the sun etc."

mc_akonuche said:

"I remember those days shaa. Kcee really loved that ebube like Maddt but then na Ijeoma he finally marry low key and nobody knew for a long time. Stories has it that Kcees mum allegedly didn’t like ebube but preferred Ijeoma. Life happened."

amahblankson wrote:

"I remember this era..😍😍😍😍, the first time I've heard him talk bout it by himself."

chigirrl_ reacted:

"As you talk this one now, you sure say you no get album wey you wan release soon?"

jasonchizzy wrote:

"Una don finally carry Ebube leg come outside. Person wey dey always mind her business for this space."

iamtherealallegedly said:

"He loved that ebube nwagbo that time but the family that's the mum didn't like her they preferred Ijeoma that's why he left the lady to marry his wife..na Wetin make him hide his family till when they are ready."

crossroad.fcgid said:

"Peace of mind wan wound Ebube..She is just a classy girl on her lane.leave her name outta your gutter mouth."

Kcee opens up on why he called out Flavour Recall

Legit.ng reported how Kcee responded to a troll who inquired about the last time he had a successful song and explained why he had attacked his colleague, Flavour.

The Ojapiano crooner urged his colleague to pick his battles carefully, saying in a string of tweets that he was not on the same level as him.

After his online tirade, Kcee called for respect and stated that he would not permit anyone to diminish the effort that has been put into writing his songs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng