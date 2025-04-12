Odumodublvck’s weeks-long public appeals on X for Peter Obi’s support culminated in a reconciliatory meeting at an airport on April 12, 2025, resolving perceived tensions

On April 12, 2025, Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, better known as Odumodublvck, reunited with Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, at an airport.

The meeting followed weeks of Odumodublvck’s vocal posts on X, where he called on Obi to support his forthcoming album, The Machine Is Coming.

The rapper’s appeals had sparked perceptions of a rift, as he referenced his past endorsement of Obi’s presidential bid and sought a reciprocal gesture.

The airport encounter, captured in widely shared posts, showed both men engaging warmly, putting an end to any speculated beef.

Odumodublvck’s campaign to secure Obi’s endorsement began in earnest weeks before the reunion. On X, he shared multiple posts urging Obi to back his music project, including a notable April 2, 2025, post where he asked Obi to record a video saying, “The machine is coming.”

He reminded followers of his loyalty during the 2023 election, claiming he rejected significant sums to campaign against Obi.

These posts divided opinions—some netizens felt his tone was too forward, while others admired his hustle.

By April 3, 2025, Odumodublvck intensified his efforts, posting visuals of his past support for Obi, which kept the topic trending.

The persistence fuelled speculation of a one-sided beef, though no direct rebuttal came from Obi’s camp.

Peter Obi and Odumodublvck reunite

The April 12, 2025, airport meeting quelled any notions of discord. X posts from accounts like @dammiedammie35 and others shared clips and photos of Odumodublvck and Obi in a friendly exchange.

The visuals, which spread rapidly, prompted reactions like “Na so e suppose be!” from fans who had followed the saga.

The reunion resonated as a testament to social media’s role in fostering connections, with Odumodublvck’s determination yielding a public win. Fans expressed relief, with many noting the encounter felt like a full-circle moment.

See the video here:

Reactions as Peter Obi and Odumodublvck link up

@UTDVenom1 said:

"This man no get level joor"

@Cleverlydey4u replied:

"Wetin Odumo dey explain give Obi 😂😂"

@powerchibueze said:

"Whether Odumodu meet Peter obi or n0t will it change the price of fuel??? So the matter no concern Nigerians"

@Sarkinijebu said:

"Body Language show Peter Obi doesn't really like his energy"

@Dark__berry_Jay replied:

"Omo shey God no fit run this man give us for 2027? God Abeg🙏"

@Eniola_for_real said:

"Hello. I’m trying to message you but it’s not going,pls check your dm"

@Mrofenugu said:

"They said odumodu is the running mate of Peter obi... Big kala"

