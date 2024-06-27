Nigerian Hip Hop singer Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, aka Odumodublvck, was recently in Frace and has had something to say about how he was treated

Nigerian rapper and Afropop singer Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, widely known as Odumodublvck, is in the news today, Thursday, June 27, 2024.

The singer, who was shortly on a trip to France, revealed how he was treated while on the trip. According to his narration via his Instagram Live video, he disclosed that when he was entering the country, he was searched for possible possession of can*abis.

Odumodu admits to looking like a criminal. Credit: @odumodublvck

Also, when he was leaving, he got searched for c*caine. This made him wonder if his outward appearance had some semblance of that of a criminal.

Odumodu noted that he had initially thought they were being racist towards him because he was black.

Watch Odumodu's video here:

His post prompted social media users to drop very funny comments on his Live video.

It will be recalled that Odumodu jabbed back at Jaywon in a comment on who paved the way for him in the music industry.

How Nigerians reacted to Odumodu's Live

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@imusicdollyhp:

"When man know him self gan gan."

@theonly_terrybtc:

"You no see horror face wey you carry?"

@fun_funsses:

"Why always me. Eyan ballotelli."

@edesamuel210:

"U resemble dealer."

@djmagicbeatz:

"Your passport alone self reach to check you."

@otf.lampard:

"U no gree shave na why."

