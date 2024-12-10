Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has blown hot on social media over the message she received from a young man

The movie star exposed the DM from the young admirer as she sternly warned others like him who might have the same intention

Nkechi Blessing’s response to the young man went viral on social media and raised interesting comments from netizens

Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing’s recent heated exchange with a young admirer in her DM is making headlines on social media.

Just recently, the movie star took to her Instagram stories to share a screenshot of the message she received from a younger man interested in having a relationship with her.

In the message, the fan explained that he had been following Nkechi Blessing since 2020 and added that he would not mind if they had a secret affair until she was ready to unveil him to the world.

Fans react as Nkechi Blessing blasts young man who wants secret affair with her. Photos: @nkechiblessingsunday

In response, Nkechi Blessing rained curses on the young man. She also sternly warned other people like him to avoid her DM.

See the screenshot of the DM below:

Reactions as Nkechi Blessing blasts young admirer

Nkechi Blessing’s heated exchange with the young man who proposed to be her secret lover made the rounds online. Netizens had mixed feelings about the leaked chat. Read their comments below:

nigeriansarefoolsat40:

“She don first look the guy profile she no see like-gold filers. Lol.”

kvngdebrune:

“As e be man na tiff. But if na babe she need baby girl treatment oya na.”

_theee_catch:

“This life sha😂😂nothing for poor man😂.”

onyinyechi__favour:

“Imagine if he was a billionaire kikikikikikikiki.”

Simply_ennywealth:

“Werey say na ready to unveil me 😂😂😂😂.”

Elitetechdevices:

“Did she show us the ones she did coded.”

Jon_sage11:

“Lol.. This lady talks too much for her age.”

Dteedunceman:

“Other young blood one try their luck 😂”

Miiimie_:

“E say nah unveil when e no be new bride.”

Big_drol_xx:

“Na cause say e no geh money, make the guy sef go hustle first.”

taiwo_junzi:

“Poor man wey write epistle na jobless tiff, right man wey right epistle is good with words. 😂”

alao_vibez:

“Man no fit toast woman again… Abi watin this one mean now? 😂”

_theee_catch:

Nkechi Blessings tackles fans asking about her relationship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nkechi Sunday Blessing has ignited another conversation around her relationship.

The movie star argued that it was nobody’s business whether she was in a relationship or not.

She, however, warned her fans and followers from commenting “trash” under her social media posts.

