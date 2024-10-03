Yul and May Edochie Danielle involved fans and netizens in some of the rules and guidelines she lives by

The teenage content creator, in a brief review on lifestyle, pointed out reasons she has chosen to be a private private

Danielle shared how she relates with humans and the boundaries she keeps to gain respect from her peers

Danielle Edochie, the daughter of Yul and May Edochie, has provided her fans and followers with some interesting details about her life.

Taking to her TikTok profile, the teenage content creator stated that she is cautious and firm about managing relationships because she knows her needs and limits.

Yul and May Edochie's daughter shared her life's rules. Credit: @d34areason, @yuledochie

Danielle noted that she has strong boundaries and high standards in her relationships and demands respect from others.

She, however, pointed out that she can be fun, carefree, and playful in interactions but will not accept any form of disrespect.

"I'm quite strict when it comes to people relations cuz l know myself, I'm heavy on boundaries and standards. We can play like children o, but I won't tolerate disrespect."

Speaking about her personal life, Danielle pointed out that she values privacy and chooses not to share personal or family matters publicly.

The Teen influencer highlighted that she feels no obligation to live for the approval or interest of others.

"I'm an extremely PRIVATE person, and I don't believe in putting my personal, family business out there for a world I'm not living for"

Yul's daughter also discussed other aspects of her lifestyle and the decisions she has chosen to live by.

