A Nigerian lady has shared her excitement with netizens on TikTok after sponsoring her family members abroad

In a heartfelt post, she praised herself for working very hard and being able to sponsor her parents and two of her siblings to visit the UK

Social media users who came across the inspiring post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian lady's achievement has sparked admiration and inspired netizens on social media.

The happy lady, who shared her story on TikTok, expressed her gratitude to God for enabling her to sponsor her family members' trip to the United Kingdom.

Lady brings parents, 2 siblings to UK

The series of photos, posted by @blackmc_berry, showed the lady praising herself for her hard work and determination.

She revealed that she had personally handled the visa application process for her parents and two siblings, and was overjoyed when they were successful.

However, her journey to this point was not without its challenges. She spoke of her humble beginnings and the struggles she faced in her early life.

Her perseverance and refusal to be deterred by obstacles subsequently paid off and she was so proud of her achievement.

In her words:

"Visit visa for my parents and two of my siblings to UK. I applied for it myself. Me and visa application are buddies. Dreams do come true. I'm really a witness. I was worried about my siblings due to no strong ties at home but submitted all the documents and they got the visa.

"God is good. Dreams do come true. As someone who came from nothing, I’m grateful to God for making me a hustler. I no dey shame for any work ooo, so far is legit and pays the bills. You will find me there. God is good true true."

Reactions as lady brings parents, 2 siblings to UK

TikTok users were moved by her selflessness and dedication to her family.

@Onyinye said:

"Can you tell me the documents you submitted for your sibling and you wrote the statement of purpose. I’m trying to invite our last born for a visit."

@Infinity Micheal said:

"This is me, heaven know say i fit do any work wey legit if i see myself for UK. Dear heaven i have prayed and wished for this my dream to come to reality, do it for me."

@Emma Ejeofobiri said:

"My mum got 2years but my Sister was denied last year Jan. Haven’t had the willpower to apply for her again."

@Henriette Bertine Mafingo said:

"Please can you help me ? I would like to invite my siblings for my graduation."

@Willian said:

"The same God that did it for your family will do same for my own family in Jesus mighty name Amen."

@hotchokolate said:

"Please you know as TikTok they do I need to know when you make the video on how you went about it Biko."

@FrancesFlutterz said:

"Pls share how you did all the applications please. I want to invite my parents and brother to my graduation ceremony. Kindly share."

@academic.acewriter said:

@Laurennn said:

"This makes me so happy! I love these photos so much! You are all beaming! So happy for you babe and your family."

@RexxiLiveAcc added:

"All will be claiming asylum six months after they land."

Watch the video here:

